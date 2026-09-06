Bandra Fort To Get Coastal Safety Upgrade As MMB Receives CRZ Clearance For Seawall Strengthening, Watch Deck | AI

Mumbai: The iconic Bandra Fort precinct is set for a coastal safety revamp, with the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) receiving CRZ clearance to strengthen the existing protection wall and construct a new jetty-like watch deck along the coastline.

The proposal aims to protect the historic fort and adjoining promenade from wave action, erosion and structural deterioration, besides improving coastal surveillance and public safety.

370-Metre Shoreline Protection Work Planned

The protection wall strengthening works will cover approximately 370 metres of the shoreline. The project includes strengthening the existing seawall, which officials said has suffered significant damage, including displaced armour stones, erosion of its crest, scouring of rock fill beneath the promenade and cavities developing below sections of the concrete pavement.

IIT Bombay Assessment Highlights Coastal Vulnerability

According to the proposal, an IIT Bombay assessment found that the site is directly exposed to Arabian Sea waves, has a tidal range of around 4.95 metres and experiences severe monsoon conditions. The MMB has therefore proposed strengthening the coastal defence infrastructure to prevent further damage to the promenade, public areas and the Bandra Fort precinct.

The revamp will involve filling gaps between the existing pavement and seawall crest and rearranging stones to create a slope. A secondary armour layer comprising 0.5-1 tonne stones and a main armour layer of two-tonne tetrapodswill be installed, along with 1.5-2 tonne stones for toe protection.

Concrete Structures Proposed To Prevent Wave Damage

The design also includes a 500-mm-wide concrete wall, 200-mm-thick concrete slab and a crest level of around +7 metres. A one-metre-high crown wall and drainage openings at suitable intervals have been proposed to deal with monsoon-wave overtopping.

Project Requires Environmental Compliance Before Execution

Alongside the protection works, the MMB will construct a pile-supported precast concrete jetty/watch deck to facilitate coastal surveillance and provide an observation platform at the strategically located coastline.

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The proposed watch deck will cover 523.1 sq m, while the protection wall strengthening covers 4,990.44 sq m.

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The MMB will additionally have to implement the mitigation measures and Environment Management Plan prescribed in the project's Environmental Impact Assessment report and obtain all other statutory permissions before commencing the work.

The Authority said the project would improve shoreline resilience, safeguard the Bandra Fort precinct and adjoining public assets, and strengthen public safety and emergency preparedness along the coastline.

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