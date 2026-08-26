Bandra Fort Connector Gets Maharashtra Approval At ₹1,722 Crore To Ease Sea Link Traffic Congestion | AI

Mumbai; The state has granted administrative approval for a 3.55km Bandra Fort Connector, a four-lane (2+2) road to be constructed adjacent to Bandra Fort, opposite Hotel Taj Lands End, aimed at easing traffic congestion for commuters travelling towards Taj Lands End, Bandra Fort and Pali Hill from the under-construction Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link, also called the Versova-Bandra Sea Link.

MSRDC to execute project

The project, to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as part of the ongoing sea link project, has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs1,722.40 crore, including a civil construction cost of Rs1,183.79 crore, along with allied provisions and GST. It is expected to provide an alternative route for motorists entering Bandra West, particularly those travelling towards Pali Hill and the Bandra Fort-Taj Lands End stretch.

Currently, roads connecting the Sea Link toll plaza to Pali Hill are largely one-plus-one lane roads. According to the project details, motorists travelling the approximately 2.6km stretch from the Sea Link toll plaza to the Pali Hill area can take 20 to 30 minutes owing to heavy traffic.

Four-lane route to improve movement

The four-lane connector is intended to increase road capacity and improve traffic movement in an area where existing approaches are constrained by narrow carriageways and heavy traffic volumes. The proposed structure will have a total length of 3.55km, including ramps and loops.

The demand for the connector was raised by Adv Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs, who sought its inclusion in the ongoing sea link project.

The MSRDC had submitted a proposal for the additional connector to the public works department at Mantralaya on August 19, 2024. Subsequently, the government resolution dated July 28, 2026, formally approved the project, allowing the MSRDC to undertake the additional connector linking the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Link bridge at Bandra Fort.

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