Shiv Sena’s Yuva Samvad In Andheri Sees Gen Z Raise Questions On Education, Jobs, AI And Startups |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena organised a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in the Andheri Assembly constituency, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of young people.

The interactive programme provided a platform for Gen Z and other young participants to directly engage with Dr. Shrikant Shinde and raise questions on education, startups, Artificial Intelligence (AI), competitive examinations, employment, opportunities for artists and learning the Marathi language.

Dr. Shinde responded to the questions in an open and interactive atmosphere, emphasising that young people should not be viewed merely as a vote bank, but through the lens of their aspirations and future.

The programme was organised by Andheri MLA Murji Patel and was attended by Industries Minister Uday Samant, MP Ravindra Waikar and several other Shiv Sena office-bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Murji Patel said that young people today have high expectations from Shiv Sena.

Referring to Dr. Shrikant Shinde’s journey and struggles, he said that many young people were keen to understand how Shinde overcame challenges, completed his medical education and went on to achieve success.

Murji Patel said that he had pledged to take Shiv Sena’s message to every household and that this work was continuing. Describing himself as a grassroots worker, he said that many people who connect with him come from ordinary families and slum communities.

Praising Dr. Shrikant Shinde’s accessibility and commitment to party workers, Patel said that Dr. Shinde remains closely connected with party workers and is always available to them whenever needed.

Industries Minister Uday Samant commended Dr. Shrikant Shinde’s hard work and sense of patriotism. He said that Dr. Shinde completed his medical education through determination and hard work and has always demonstrated a strong sense of national commitment.

Referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’, Samant said that India gave a befitting response to the terrorist attack on the country and that Shrikant Shinde took the initiative to present India’s position and the facts surrounding the operation before the world.

‘Gen Z Should Not Be Viewed Merely as a Vote Bank’

Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that the objective of the programme was to establish a direct and meaningful dialogue with the youth, particularly Gen Z.

He said that young people should not be viewed merely through the prism of elections or as a vote bank.

Emphasising the need to focus on their future, aspirations and challenges, he said that the dialogue with Gen Z must be a two-way process rather than a one-sided communication.

It is important, he said, to listen to what young people want and understand what they need to build a better future.

Questions on Digital Education, Internet Costs and Competitive Examinations

Raising concerns about the rising cost of education in the digital age, young participants pointed out that access to online learning is not free for every student.

The cost of internet and mobile data, smartphones or laptops, as well as subscriptions to online coaching platforms, can become a significant financial burden for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

One student suggested that digital learning and online classes for competitive examination preparation should be made more accessible, so that students do not have to depend entirely on expensive private coaching institutes.

The youth also suggested that better digital learning facilities could be made available at the local level.

Acknowledging the importance of the suggestion, Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that such initiatives have already been introduced in some places.

He said the suggestion of strengthening digital learning facilities and making quality online education more accessible would be seriously considered, and efforts would be made, in consultation with all stakeholders, to explore similar facilities across every Assembly constituency.

Youth Show Strong Interest in Startups and AI

The youth also raised questions regarding entrepreneurship and the growing use of Artificial Intelligence. Responding to them, Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that Maharashtra is at the forefront of the country’s startup ecosystem. He added that the government has formulated a policy on AI and is working towards preparing young people for emerging opportunities in the sector.

Recognition and Opportunities for Artists

A student raised the need for greater employment and income opportunities for artists, arguing that artists too deserve the same recognition and respect in society as professionals in other fields.

Responding to the suggestion, Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that the matter would certainly be considered. He emphasised the need to work towards creating better opportunities for artists and ensuring that their contribution receives the recognition and respect it deserves.

Youth from Uttar Pradesh Ask: How Can We Learn Marathi?

During the interaction, a student from Uttar Pradesh expressed a desire to learn Marathi and asked whether arrangements could be made to teach the language to young people.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that efforts are already underway to teach Marathi to auto-rickshaw drivers and that similar initiatives for the youth would also be explored.

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‘Judge the Pre- and Post-2014 Periods for Yourselves’

Addressing concerns that some individuals were attempting to mislead young people, Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that Gen Z is discerning and capable of forming its own opinions.

He urged young people to seek information independently rather than blindly believing what they are told. He said they should compare the period before 2014 with the developments that have taken place since then and draw their own conclusions.

Through the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme, Shiv Sena established a direct channel of communication with Gen Z and sought to understand their views on issues related to education, employment, startups, technology and their future aspirations.

The active participation of the young attendees transformed the programme into a meaningful youth-centric dialogue, with the focus firmly on listening to their concerns, understanding their aspirations and engaging with their ideas for the future.

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