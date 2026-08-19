Bandra Extortion Case: Police Invoke MCOCA Against Arif China Gang Over ₹10,000 Monthly Extortion Demand, Assault | FP photo

Mumbai: The Bandra police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against alleged gangster Mohammed Arif Mohammed Aslam Sheikh alias Arif China, 32, and two members of his gang in connection with an extortion and assault case registered on May 20.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Arif China, alleged gang member Mawash Abdul Aziz Sayyed, 34, and Ajmal Ayub Khan, 27. One other gang member is wanted in the case.

According to the police, Arif China allegedly demanded a monthly extortion of Rs 10,000 from a meat shop owner and his son for allowing them to continue operating their shop. When they refused, he allegedly attacked the complainant with a sword with an intention to kill him. He also allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill the complainant if he approached the police, the police said.

The accused allegedly threatened other residents in the area, creating an atmosphere of fear. Police further alleged that, at Arif China's behest, his associates assaulted one of the gang members, Mawash Sayyed, as part of an alleged plan to falsely implicate the complainant and his family in a serious criminal case.

A case was registered at Bandra police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

According to police, Arif China and his associates have been booked in several serious cases since 2016, including attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt with an intention to kill, extortion and threats using deadly weapons and firearms, unlawful assembly, possession of weapons, molestation and theft of public property.

Police said the gang allegedly committed these offences to establish dominance and create fear in the area, besides making financial gains.

Considering the alleged continuing criminal activities of the gang, the police initiated action against Arif China and his associates under Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)