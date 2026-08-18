Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver With 10 Kg Charas Worth ₹10 Crore Near Bandra Station

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell seized 10 kg of charas during an operation near Bandra railway station | File Photo

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: A 31-year-old autorickshaw driver, who allegedly travelled from Bihar to Mumbai to supply drugs, was arrested by the Worli unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) with 10 kg of charas worth around Rs 10 crore near Bandra railway station.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Sav, a resident of Motihari district in Bihar. According to the police, Sav studied only up to Class 2 and works as an autorickshaw driver.

ANC Lays Trap Near Bandra Station

The ANC received specific information that the accused had arrived in Mumbai with a consignment of charas. Acting on the tip-off, the Worli unit laid a trap near Bandra railway station and intercepted Sav.

During a search, police recovered 10 kg of charas from his possession. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 10 crore.

Police Probe Drug Supply Network

Investigators suspect that Sav was part of a drug supply network operating between Bihar and Mumbai. The police are now trying to ascertain who had sent him to Mumbai, from where he procured the contraband and to whom the consignment was to be delivered.

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Sav was produced before a court on Tuesday, which remanded him to police custody till August 21. The ANC is conducting further investigations to identify other members involved in the drug trafficking network.

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