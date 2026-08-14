Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Amazon And Customers By Replacing Original Mobiles With Fake Phones

Gamdevi Police have arrested two men accused of swapping original mobile phones with fake handsets in an alleged Amazon refund fraud | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The Gamdevi Police have arrested two people for allegedly defrauding Amazon and customers by replacing original mobile phones with fake and cheaper handsets.

Police have recovered four of the 10 mobile phones involved in the alleged fraud. The arrested accused have been identified as Milan Ghanshyambhai Devmurari (33) and Pravinkumar Roopchand Tanti (28).

Fake Phones Sent To Customers

According to police, 10 original mobile phones were sent from a shop on Peddar Road, Mumbai, to an Amazon e-commerce warehouse in Bhiwandi for sale.

However, customers allegedly received fake or inferior mobile phones instead of the original handsets, causing a financial loss of Rs 19,47,776 to the complainant.

A case has been registered at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Refund Scam Alleged

During the investigation, police recovered four of the 10 mobile phones involved in the fraud. They have also obtained details regarding the users currently in possession of the remaining six phones.

According to the police, the accused would order expensive mobile phones through Amazon and subsequently return them on various pretexts. While returning the products, they allegedly replaced the original handsets with cheaper, low-quality phones and obtained a full refund for the original mobile phones. This allegedly caused losses to sellers in terms of both the original handsets and their sale value.

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The investigation is being conducted by API Pratap Desai, PSI Virendrasinh Khandade and other members of the Gamdevi Police team. Further investigation is underway.

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