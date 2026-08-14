Mumbai Crime: Four Arrested, Juvenile Detained Within 48 Hours For ₹2.62 Lakh Coastal Road Cable Theft

Tardeo Police solved the Mumbai Coastal Road street-light cable theft case within 48 hours, arresting four accused and detaining a juvenile | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The Tardeo Police have arrested four members of an alleged habitual gang and detained a juvenile in connection with the theft of an electric cable from the Mumbai Coastal Road. The case was solved within 48 hours of the incident.

According to the police, complainant Tufankumar Sudarshan Panda (36) approached the Tardeo Police on August 12, 2026, and reported that an unidentified person had stolen a blue-coloured copper cable used for street lighting.

The theft reportedly took place between 3 am and 3.15 am near the NSCI Dome, between Street Light Poles 725 and 728 on Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg, Coastal Road, Mumbai. The stolen cable, a four-core, 35-square-metre cable with a PVC cover bearing the letters “KEI”, was valued at approximately Rs 2.62 lakh.

Case Registered

Based on the complaint, Tardeo Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

CCTV And Technical Probe

The Crime Detection Team, led by Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Tambe and Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Marathe, examined CCTV footage, conducted technical investigations, and developed information through confidential informers.

Acting on the leads, police arrested Hussain Qadar Sheikh alias Choko (39) from his residence in Bharat Nagar, Lotus, Worli; Noor Mohammad Amir Khan (19) and Aman Bilal Sheikh (22) from Markandeshwar Nagar, Worli; and Zakar Shabbir Sheikh (19) from near Patri Pul in Kalyan East. The arrests were carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

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Juvenile Detained

A juvenile in conflict with law was also detained from the Worli-Lotus area and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The Tardeo Police said the Crime Detection Team successfully solved the case within 48 hours, arresting four accused and detaining the juvenile. Further investigation is underway.

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