Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak In Dadar Set To Open By January 2027, MMRDA To Appoint Management Agency | ANI Photo

Mumbai: The Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak at Dadar is all set to be commissioned by Jan 2027. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will appoint an integrated facility management agency to oversee the memorial’s security, housekeeping, technical maintenance and visitor facilities.

Memorial Opening Delayed By Trust Reconstitution And Election-Related Procedures

The memorial was originally expected to kick off Bal Thackeray’s birth centenary year in Jan this year, but will now coincide with the culmination of the year. The term of the managing committee governing the memorial trust expired in March 2025, and the new committee was constituted only in Dec 2025. Work was further held up by procedural delays linked to the Model Code of Conduct during the civic elections.

The selected agency will be responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the memorial, including the maintenance of its buildings, electrical and mechanical systems, lifts, air-conditioning, firefighting equipment, surveillance network and other utilities. The scope will also cover the landscaped areas, waste management, helpdesk services and coordination with specialised maintenance contractors.

Memorial Complex Spread Across 1.3 Hectares Near Shivaji Park And Chaitya Bhoomi

Spread across nearly 1.3 hectares, the memorial is being developed on the site of the erstwhile Mayor’s Bungalow, along Veer Savarkar Marg, close to Shivaji Park and Chaitya Bhoomi. The complex comprises four main components – the heritage Mayor’s Bungalow, an entrance block, an interpretation centre and an administration block.

Following Balasaheb’s death in 2012, the state government allotted the Mayor’s Bungalow and adjoining plots for his memorial. A trust was subsequently formed to oversee the project, with Uddhav Thackeray appointed as its chairperson. He stepped down after becoming chief minister in Nov 2019 and was reappointed to the post when the trust was reconstituted in Dec 2025.

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