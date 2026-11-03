Western Railway Undertakes First-Ever Mechanised Ballast Cleaning On Suburban Platform Track At Dadar Station |

Mumbai: Western Railway has carried out mechanised ballast cleaning on suburban platform tracks in the Churchgate–Virar section for the first time, marking a significant step towards improving the safety and reliability of Mumbai’s heavily used local train network. The first operation was undertaken at Dadar station’s platform 3 using a modified Ballast Cleaning Machine (BCM-777), which was adapted to work within the restricted space between the tracks and platform structures.

Ballast Deterioration And Poor Drainage Pose Challenges On Mumbai's Suburban Tracks

The initiative addresses a key maintenance challenge on Mumbai’s suburban railway, which operates more than 1,450 services every day. Continuous train movement and heavy loads cause ballast the crushed stones beneath railway sleepers to become compacted and contaminated with dust and other material. This reduces drainage capacity and can weaken the track foundation. At certain locations in the Churchgate–Virar section, the effective ballast cushion was found to be as low as 0–50 mm, against the prescribed requirement of more than 300 mm. Poor drainage can lead to water stagnation and mud pumping, affecting track stability and geometry.

Modified BCM-777 Removes Contaminated Ballast From Dadar Platform Track

The modified BCM-777 removes fouled ballast, muck and undersized stones before clean ballast is replenished. A Muck Disposal Unit was attached to the machine as space for disposing of the excavated material was limited. At Dadar, around 160 steel track divider panels were removed and concrete foundations dismantled to create working space. Signalling cables, power cables and utility pipelines were also identified and shifted or lowered before the operation. The track was slewed 150–200 mm away from the platform wall to provide the required clearance.

Following the screening, the track was restored using a Tamping Machine, followed by a Dynamic Track Stabiliser (DGS). Track geometry and platform clearances were checked before the line was reopened for train operations. The railway’s engineering team also ensured that the first train passed the worksite before the site supervisor left.

The first-time deployment is important because platform tracks are among the most difficult locations to maintain using conventional mechanised equipment. The initiative is expected to improve ballast cleanliness, drainage and track stability, helping Western Railway maintain reliable suburban services.

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