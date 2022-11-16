Balasaheb death anniversary: A show of strength for Sena factions

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: It is the first death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray on September 17 after the split in the party and after the Election Commission (EC) allotted new names and symbols to the two factions.

For the Thackeray group, which was given the name of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray allotted a new symbol of a flaming torch, it will be the first death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray after the new name and without the bow and arrow symbol.

As far as the Eknath Shinde Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is concerned, it will be an attempt to project its two swords and shield symbol while paying tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to put up a show of strength at Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial situated at Shivaji Park. Both are claiming that they are the real Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray will pay tribute to his father and the party’s founder at the memorial at Shiv Park on Thursday.

Shiv Sainiks are expected to throng at the venue. In addition, tribute will also be paid by the Sainiks at Shakhas across the city and the state with a resolve to rebuild the party and revive it.

However, to avoid face-off and clashes, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena may not mobilise cadres at the memorial at Shivaji Park. Instead, the Mr Shinde along with senior leaders paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial on Wednesday evening.

However, with an eye on BMC elections, both factions are resolved to encash the opportunity to mobilise their cadres across the city. Both factions will also use the opportunity to make their claims of pursuing Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva.

They are expected to give a call to the cadres to step up preparations for the BMC elections.

The Shinde camp insiders said that the party cadre will mark the death anniversary on Thursday by organising local-level programmes.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at Mr Shinde saying that he is free to visit Mr Balasheb Thackeray’s memorial as he is the global leader but should keep away the dagger. The obvious reference was the alleged betrayal and backstabbing by Shinde and 39 rebel legislators that led to the split in the Shiv Sena.