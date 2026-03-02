'Bahar Aa, Teri...': Thane Viral Video Shows Miscreants Forcing Entry Into Residential House In Wagle Estate At Midnight | WATCH |

Thane: A shocking video from Thane’s Wagle Estate area has gone viral on social media, showing a group of men allegedly trying to force their way into a house and threatening family members around midnight. The video of the incident was reportedly recorded by the complainant’s daughter on her mobile phone.

In the video posted by expressnewshindu4u, miscreants are seen banging on the door as they try to enter the residence. A man from the family is seen standing at the entrance, trying to prevent them from breaking in. The group outside is heard shouting abuses and demanding to open the door.

The people standing outside are heard saying, Bahar aa, teri Maa Ch**d dunga, Bahar aa". In response, the daughter is heard saying, "Arey woh nahin hai ghar pe." One of the women from the family is heard asking why they were behaving in such a manner.

The exact reason behind the incident is not yet clear. However, the alleged attempt to forcibly enter the house has raised safety concerns in the locality. According to reports, the video has been forwarded to the police, and action has been sought against the accused.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident from Thane, a 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide at his house in Thane city, reportedly out of fear of being reprimanded by his parents over his pranks at school. The incident occurred on Friday night in the Wagle Estate area under the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station. Rudra Rakesh Singh, a student of a school in Mulund was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his third-floor apartment.

