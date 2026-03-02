 'Bahar Aa, Teri...': Thane Viral Video Shows Miscreants Forcing Entry Into Residential House In Wagle Estate At Midnight | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Bahar Aa, Teri...': Thane Viral Video Shows Miscreants Forcing Entry Into Residential House In Wagle Estate At Midnight | WATCH

'Bahar Aa, Teri...': Thane Viral Video Shows Miscreants Forcing Entry Into Residential House In Wagle Estate At Midnight | WATCH

A shocking video from Wagle Estate captures men attempting to forcibly enter a home and threatening family members around midnight. The complainant’s daughter recorded the incident. Authorities have received the footage, and police action is being pursued amid safety concerns in the area.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
'Bahar Aa, Teri...': Thane Viral Video Shows Miscreants Forcing Entry Into Residential House In Wagle Estate At Midnight | WATCH |

Thane: A shocking video from Thane’s Wagle Estate area has gone viral on social media, showing a group of men allegedly trying to force their way into a house and threatening family members around midnight. The video of the incident was reportedly recorded by the complainant’s daughter on her mobile phone.

In the video posted by expressnewshindu4u, miscreants are seen banging on the door as they try to enter the residence. A man from the family is seen standing at the entrance, trying to prevent them from breaking in. The group outside is heard shouting abuses and demanding to open the door.

Read Also
Relief For Daily Commuters: KDMC–TMT Bus Service Between Dombivli And Thane From March 4 To Reduce...
article-image

The people standing outside are heard saying, Bahar aa, teri Maa Ch**d dunga, Bahar aa". In response, the daughter is heard saying, "Arey woh nahin hai ghar pe." One of the women from the family is heard asking why they were behaving in such a manner.

Read Also
Thane Municipal Corporation To Celebrate International Women's Day With Series Of Health And...
article-image

The exact reason behind the incident is not yet clear. However, the alleged attempt to forcibly enter the house has raised safety concerns in the locality. According to reports, the video has been forwarded to the police, and action has been sought against the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Bharat Pavilion At MWC 2026 To Showcase India's Telecom Manufacturing Capabilities
Bharat Pavilion At MWC 2026 To Showcase India's Telecom Manufacturing Capabilities
Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials
Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Results Likely By Second Week Of May: Officials
'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO
'Rulayega Kya Pagle?': Sanju Samson Hugs Suryakumar Yadav As India Captain Showers Praise After Eden Gardens Show | VIDEO
Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets
Sensex Drops 1,048 Points To 80,238, Nifty Falls 313 Points To 24,865 As US-Iran Tensions Shake Markets

Meanwhile, in another shocking incident from Thane, a 13-year-old allegedly died by suicide at his house in Thane city, reportedly out of fear of being reprimanded by his parents over his pranks at school. The incident occurred on Friday night in the Wagle Estate area under the jurisdiction of Srinagar police station. Rudra Rakesh Singh, a student of a school in Mulund was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his third-floor apartment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on