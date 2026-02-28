Thane Municipal Corporation To Celebrate International Women's Day With Series Of Health And Cultural Events

Thane Municipal Corporation |

Thane: To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced an extensive week of programs dedicated to women’s health, empowerment, and cultural expression. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar, the city will host health camps, sports rallies, and creative competitions.

Prioritizing Women's Health

A major highlight of the celebrations is the focus on medical wellness. On Saturday, March 7, TMC will organize special health camps across all Urban Primary Health Centers.

Services Provided: Free screenings for hemoglobin levels, blood sugar, and blood pressure, along with professional health counseling.

Target Groups: The administration has issued a special call for ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, and female sanitation workers to prioritize these check-ups.

Advanced Screenings: A specialized mammography camp will be held on March 8, followed by a medical camp at Gadkari Rangayatan on March 9, where a mobile mammography van will be stationed.

Empowerment Through Sports and Arts

The "Amhi Cycle Premi Foundation," in collaboration with TMC, will host a "Women’s Cycle Rally" on Sunday, March 8.During the event, veteran cyclist Mangala Pai will be honored with the Ranragini Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following the rally, the Late Narendra Ballal Auditorium will host unique competitions, including traditional costume contests, bicycle decoration, and Ukhana (traditional poetic recitations).

Creative Competitions

The Women and Child Development Department has scheduled several competitions for Saturday, March 7, at the TMC Headquarters (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM):

Rangoli & Mehendi: Participants will showcase Indian festivals through 4x4 ft Rangoli designs and traditional Mehendi patterns (Arabic, Rajasthani, etc.).

Essay Writing: To be held at TMC School No. 44, Vartak Nagar. Topics include "Digital India: A New Era," "Social Media and Today's Woman," and the "Role of Female Officers in Municipal Development." A separate category has been created specifically for ASHA workers.

Also Watch:

Recognition and Grand Finale

The celebrations will culminate on Monday, March 9, at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan at 10:00 AM.Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil will distribute beneficiary certificates to women under various social welfare schemes.Prizes for the week's competitions will be awarded, followed by a cultural program performed by the female employees of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

"We invite all female officers and citizens to participate enthusiastically in these initiatives to celebrate the spirit of womanhood," stated Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar and Commissioner Saurabh Rao in a joint appeal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/