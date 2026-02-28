Thane: Viral Video Shows ‘Open Bar’ on Kasarvadavli Road; Sparks Safety Concerns Among Residence

Instagram

Thane: A viral video circulating on social media has triggered concern among residents of Kasarvadavli, after visuals purportedly showed groups of people openly consuming alcohol along Kasarvadavli Road.

The video, shared by a user identified as ‘gbrconnect’, refers to the stretch as an “open bar”, drawing attention to what locals allege is a recurring nuisance. In the footage, several individuals can be seen sitting in groups near construction sights and on parked scooters, drinking in public view.

According to residents in the vicinity, the situation has created an atmosphere of discomfort and insecurity, particularly during evening hours. Locals claim that repeated complaints have been made to authorities regarding public drinking in the area, but allege that little visible action has followed.

Tagging the Thane Police in the post, the user urged immediate intervention to curb the activity. The issue quickly gathered traction online, with several netizens questioning the role of local law enforcement.

“What is Kasarvadavli police doing?” one commenter asked, echoing a broader sentiment of frustration. Another user claimed that similar scenes were unfolding in nearby Waghbil and Manpada, suggesting the problem may not be isolated to a single locality.

A separate comment highlighted concerns from Gandhinagar, opposite a local dry fruit store, describing the situation as “unsafe and unacceptable, particularly for women and children,” while again tagging the police and seeking prompt action.

Residents argue that public consumption of alcohol not only violates civic norms but also raises fears about potential altercations, harassment, and late-night disturbances. With residential complexes, shops, and families located along the stretch, locals say stricter monitoring and patrolling are urgently required.

As the video continues to circulate widely, all eyes are now on the authorities to determine whether enforcement measures will be stepped up in the identified areas. A response from the police regarding action taken was awaited at the time of publication.

