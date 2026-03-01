Relief For Daily Commuters: KDMC–TMT Bus Service Between Dombivli And Thane From March 4 To Reduce Local Train Overcrowding

New bus service between Dombivli and Thane to begin from March 4 to reduce overcrowding in suburban local trains | File Photo

Kalyan, March 1: In a significant relief for thousands of daily commuters, a dedicated bus service between Dombivli and Thane will be launched from March 4, 2026. The initiative is aimed at reducing the mounting pressure on the suburban railway network and providing a safer alternative to overcrowded local trains.

Joint initiative by KDMC and TMT

The new service is a joint effort of the transport wing of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT). Officials said the decision was taken in view of the growing number of commuters travelling daily between Dombivli and Thane, particularly during peak hours.

Overcrowding raises safety concerns

At present, thousands rely on suburban local trains for the short but heavily congested commute. Severe overcrowding during morning and evening rush hours often forces passengers to stand at train doorways, exposing them to significant risk. In recent months, there has been an increase in incidents involving commuters falling from moving trains, raising fresh concerns over passenger safety.

Bus service as safer alternative

To address these issues, authorities have introduced the bus service as a practical and safer commuting alternative. According to a KDMC transport official, the service will initially operate two 40-seater buses. During peak hours, four trips will be conducted in each direction daily, taking the total number of trips to eight.

Expected relief for regular commuters

The service is expected to benefit office-goers and regular travellers who struggle with daily congestion and delays. Civic officials believe the move will not only enhance commuter convenience but also help decongest the railway system to some extent.

