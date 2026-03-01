Kalyan News: KDMC And Dharmadhikari Pratishthan Conduct Mega Cleanliness Drive, Over 64,000 Kg Waste Collected In 1 Day | VIDEO

KDMC officials, volunteers and police personnel take part in a large-scale cleanliness drive across Kalyan-Dombivli municipal limits on Sunday | X - @KDMCOfficial

Kalyan, March 1: In a major civic initiative, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in association with the Maharashtra Bhushan Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, organised a special cleanliness drive across the entire Kalyan-Dombivli municipal limits on Sunday.

Large-scale participation across city

The large-scale campaign witnessed active participation from elected representatives, civic officials, police personnel, and thousands of volunteers.

Drive led by civic leaders in Kalyan and Dombivli

In Kalyan West, Mayor Harshali Choudhary, Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Ramdas Kokare, Shiv Sena city chief Ravi Patil, and several corporators led the drive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Simultaneously, in Dombivli East, Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle and other corporators carried out cleanliness activities near the municipal office premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, along with nearly 100 police personnel, also participated in the campaign, ensuring coordination and support.

Widespread coordination across wards

Across various municipal wards, KDMC sanitation officers and staff, along with members of the Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, joined hands to intensify the effort.

MLA Rajesh More and Sulabha Gaikwad also took part in the drive, working alongside civic representatives and volunteers.

Over 64,000 kg waste cleared in a single day

During the campaign, garbage, dust, and debris from major roads and public areas were cleared and transported through garbage collection vehicles and dumpers.

According to civic officials, approximately 17,580 kilograms of wet waste and 46,996 kilograms of dry waste were collected in a single day — taking the total waste cleared to over 64,000 kilograms.

Nearly 4,000 members of the Dharmadhikari Pratishthan and around 1,000 KDMC employees, along with corporators and local representatives, participated in the extensive exercise.

Civic appeal for sustained cleanliness

Addressing citizens during the drive, Mayor Harshali Choudhary and Commissioner Abhinav Goyal appealed to residents to actively contribute towards keeping the city clean and beautiful.

They urged households to practise waste segregation at source and cooperate with the municipal administration in maintaining hygiene standards across Kalyan-Dombivli.

