Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Seizes 27 Handcarts In Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Railway Station

Dombivli, Feb 27: Acting on persistent complaints regarding encroachments by hawkers around the Dombivli (East) railway station, the civic administration launched a decisive enforcement drive on Thursday, seizing handcarts and other materials obstructing public spaces.

Enforcement under KDMC directives

The action was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Assistant Commissioner Prasad Thakur of Ward 6/F led a morning operation that resulted in the seizure of 17 handcarts from areas surrounding the station premises.

In a parallel action, Assistant Commissioner Bharat Pawar of Ward 8/G conducted a separate drive targeting roadside encroachments near the railway station.

During the operation, officials confiscated 10 additional handcarts along with a significant quantity of goods and materials.

Items confiscated

The seized items included 27 vegetable crates, 30 hanging display units, 20 temporary sheds, five gas cylinders, 12 cloth bundles, 27 plywood sheets and eight wooden boxes.

All confiscated materials have been deposited at the respective ward offices, officials confirmed.

Congestion and safety concerns

The encroachments had reportedly caused inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians, particularly during peak hours, leading to congestion and safety concerns in the busy station vicinity.

Civic authorities stated that the action was aimed at restoring order and ensuring smooth movement of both vehicular and foot traffic.

Assistant Commissioners Thakur and Pawar reiterated that similar enforcement drives will continue in the future if hawkers are found illegally occupying public spaces in the Dombivli (East) railway station area.

The civic body has warned that strict action will be taken against repeat offenders as part of its ongoing effort to keep public spaces free from unauthorised encroachments.

