Thane Municipal Corporation Bans Water Tankers On Holi To Prevent Wastage Amid Summer Scarcity Fears

Thane: In a significant move to prevent large-scale water wastage during the festivals of Holi and Dhulivandan, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a total ban on water tanker services across the city on Tuesday, March 3.

The decision, issued by the Water Supply Department, aims to curb the excessive use of water typically seen during the "festival of colors" and ensure better management of resources ahead of the peak summer months.

Key Restrictions and Appeals

The municipal authorities have clarified that no tankers authorized or otherwise will be allowed to supply water to residential complexes, resorts, water parks, or commercial establishments within the TMC jurisdiction on the day of Dhulivandan.

Eco-Friendly Celebrations: The TMC has urged citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi by using natural colors and avoiding the misuse of water.

Summer Preparedness: While there are currently no official "water cuts" in place, the rising temperatures have sparked concerns about potential water scarcity. The corporation emphasizes that saving water now is crucial to avoiding a crisis later in the season.

The Water Crisis

Thane currently receives a daily supply of approximately 590 million liters (MLD) of water. However, the demand remains high, particularly in areas like Ghodbunder Road, where residents continue to face persistent water shortages.

Despite a proposed additional supply of 50 MLD for the Ghodbunder region, only 5 MLD of extra water has been made available so far. This shortfall highlights why many residential societies remain heavily dependent on expensive private tanker services—a service that will be suspended during the holiday to prioritize conservation.

"We appeal to the citizens to cooperate with the administration. By avoiding water wastage during Dhulivandan, we can send a strong message of conservation and ensure a more stable supply for the upcoming summer months," a TMC official stated.

