Badlapur Sexual Assault: Inspector General Of Police Arti Singh Conducts In-Depth Review, SIT To Expedite Legal Proceedings

Inspector General of Police Arti Singh visited the Badlapur East police station on Wednesday morning to review the alleged sexual assault of a young girl at a school in Badlapur. The meeting was held with the investigation officer and another senior cop for three hours in the police station.

Arti Singh, who led the case, changed her attire and put on civilian clothes, then went to the victim's house to gather information about the case. Later, along with the officer, she went to the school premises to gathered the information about the case. The sources said that she looked at the FIR copy, and two remande reports, and other relevant facts.

Read Also Maharashtra Government Appoints Administrator To Run Badlapur School After Violent Protests Over...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Formation Of SIT

After the alleged incident, Badlapur Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Arti Singh. The Thane Police Commissioner has been directed to submit a proposal to expedite the case in a fast-track court, aiming for swift and stringent action against those responsible.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

Maharashtra Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji, has directed the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Arti Singh, at the rank of Inspector General, to probe the Badlapur incident.



The Thane Police Commissioner has been instructed to… pic.twitter.com/vA7W8uNAHc — Nilesh H Waghela (@NileshHW) August 20, 2024

Arti Singh, speaking with the media, said that she came here to monitor the alleged sexual assault case. She will monitor the case from every angle.

Police station in-charge Subhada Shitole, who delayed registering FIR when the parents of the child approached the police station, has been transferred to special branch by Thane police. One police sub-inspector and constable were suspended.

About The Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

After two nursery students, four-year-old girls were sexually abused by the sweeper Akshay Shinde of a reputed school in Thane district, triggering widespread protests, the school administration on Monday suspended the principal, class teacher, and female attendant, holding them responsible for the incident.

It is notable that there were pelted stones and the accused home was ransacked. This incident has been reported on Wednesday. Therefore, the police were deployed to the home premises. The household items were damaged by an unknown person. The video of the accused's house had gone viral on social media.