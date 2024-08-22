 Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Those Who See Politics Behind Protest Are Abnormal,'Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray was referring to CM Shinde's claim that the protest was politically motivated and most of the protesters had come from outside.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying those who feel there is politics behind Badlapur protest over the alleged sexual assault on two minor girls are either abnormal or protectors of the culprits.

Thackeray was referring to CM Shinde's claim that the protest was politically motivated and most of the protesters had come from outside.

Thackeray was speaking at the press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan. “A pervert incident happened at Badlapur. Public sentiments erupted and protest and rail roko were conducted by the public, if anyone termed it as politically motivated then such people are supporters of the accused,” he said.

He said there is no political motive behind the bandh called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24. The bandh is aimed at creating awareness that the security of women should be a priority and also awakening the government.

“The strong message must go in every corner of Maharashtra that no one should dare to do such an act again. We want to scare the perverts through our protest. Our protest is to show how vigilant we are to protect our sisters and children,” said Uddhav.

He said the protest was not like the much-publicised Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which he claimed was rolled out with the upcoming assembly polls in mind. It was a manifestation of anger, he said.

“Protection of sisters should be a priority. If the sister is secure then schemes like Ladki Bahin will be implemented,” he said.

Uddhav compares the incident to Nirbhaya, Unnao and the recent Kolkata incident. When patience ends then Public sentiments erupt, he said.

Uddhav alleged that when everyone condemned the incident, CM Shinde was in the Ratnagiri district. CM should respect and perform the duty of brother. Protests to condemn the pervert incidents should not be considered as political,” he said.

Uddhav demanded an SIT should be formed to probe into the CM's statement where he had said the death penalty was given two months before in a similar incident. “We want to know where the incident took place. Who was the accused and when the court had sentenced the accused?” Uddhav asked.

Accusing the government of behaving in a very insensitive way while handling the sexual assault case, Thackeray flayed the government over the delay in registering the FIR. He said the pregnant mother of one of the girls was made to wait for hours.

