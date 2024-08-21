 Badlapur School Sex Abuse Case: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Death Penalty, Fast-Track Court For Perpetrators Amid Protests
Following the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl at a school in Badlapur, widespread outrage has erupted throughout the city, with residents taking to the streets and blocking railway tracks in protest. In response to the incident, Uddhav Thackeray has called for immediate and rigorous action.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
He stated, "While we implement schemes for our 'Ladki Bahin', we must also focus on the safety of their daughters. We cannot target only a few states but must ensure the protection of girls across the entire country, and the perpetrators should face strict penalties in a fast-track court."

Thackeray also criticized the political use of such incidents, noting that similar tragedies occur frequently across the country. He mentioned the delay in executing the accused in the Nirbhaya case and asserted that those responsible for delays in justice should be held accountable. He stressed that every accused, including those in recent cases like Hathras, Unnao, Rajasthan, and now Badlapur, should face the death penalty, and protection for our daughters must be ensured.

Regarding legislation, Thackeray highlighted that during his tenure, a 'Shakti bill' for stricter laws against such crimes was prepared but could not be introduced due to the government's downfall. He criticized the current delay in presenting this bill and urged that it be used to demonstrate its true power against the accused.

Thackeray also mentioned that the Badlapur school is reportedly linked to a BJP worker but emphasized that the focus should remain on legal accountability rather than politics. He further questioned whether the accused in the recent hit-and-run case in Worli, Mihir Shah, would also be given leniency, demanding strict action and a swift resolution to such cases to show genuine respect for women and girls.

