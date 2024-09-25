 Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Spurs State Administration To Implement Stringent Checklist For All Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur Sexual Assault Case Spurs State Administration To Implement Stringent Checklist For All Schools

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Spurs State Administration To Implement Stringent Checklist For All Schools

The checklist will be binding for schools in order to be recognised by the state, for new classes, additional divisions, NoCs to start schools of all boards, to be approved for state grants, changes in teaching mediums, and so on.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

Mumbai: The Badlapur school episode has finally jolted the state administration into action and it has now come out with a stringent checklist binding for all schools, irrespective of the boards they are attached with. The checklist is the fallout of the outrage among citizens after the Badlapur incident and other similar incidents reported elsewhere in the state.

The checklist will be binding for schools in order to be recognised by the state, for new classes, additional divisions, NoCs to start schools of all boards, to be approved for state grants, changes in teaching mediums, and so on.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Deceased Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Moves Bombay HC, Demands SIT...
article-image

The state order, issued on September 24, comes in the wake of the shocking incident at the Badlapur school where two minors were molested in August, by the newly-appointed cleaner, Akshay Shinde, who was killed in a police ‘encounter’ on September 23.

Crucial points on the checklist: Henceforth, there will be checks for the installation of CCTV cameras in schools and complaint boxes. If there is a complaint box facility provided, it will be checked whether the complaint box is opened every week in the presence of representatives. Schools must have student vigilance committees and those that do must show that meetings are regularly held.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? All About Urmila Matondkar's Husband With Whom She Filed For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage
Who Is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? All About Urmila Matondkar's Husband With Whom She Filed For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Death Raises More Questions Than Answers Provided By The State
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Death Raises More Questions Than Answers Provided By The State
American Mining Shares Make Major Gains After China's Economic Stimulus
American Mining Shares Make Major Gains After China's Economic Stimulus
TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model
TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model

In the Badlapur incident, there was no character certificate available for the accused, a contractual employee. Henceforth, it will be checked whether schools have character certificates for employees. Most importantly, female helpers must be employed to assist students from pre-primary and primary classes and female students from Class VI onwards in washrooms. The school committee, to be known as the ‘Sakhi Savitri Committee’ must have meetings on a regular basis; schools must also hold meetings once a month, to train students to create awareness.

Read Also
Who Is Inspector Sanjay Shinde? 'Encounter Specialist' Who Fired Final Bullet At Badlapur Rape...
article-image

As for the issue of student transportation, the government order asks to ensure that the school has its own transport service for students. If such is the case, then the vehicles must have a GPS network and panic button; schools must appoint female assistants on buses run by private bus operators. If parents allow their children to travel to school in private vehicles, then schools must have an undertaking on the safety aspects of this arrangement.

School transport committee meetings must be held on a regular basis. Schools will have to prepare a class-wise list based on Aadhaar Cards and its linkage with validation reports. The government order also asks schools to ensure that buses should not accommodate students over their capacity and schools should also create awareness among school bus drivers and their assistants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Spurs State Administration To Implement Stringent Checklist For All...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Spurs State Administration To Implement Stringent Checklist For All...

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Death Raises More Questions Than Answers Provided By The State

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Death Raises More Questions Than Answers Provided By The State

RTI Reply From Western Railway Ahmedabad Division Shows No Records/File Found Related To Claims That...

RTI Reply From Western Railway Ahmedabad Division Shows No Records/File Found Related To Claims That...

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Arthur Road Jail Inmate Dies At JJ Hospital While Awaiting Trial For POCSO Case

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Arthur Road Jail Inmate Dies At JJ Hospital While Awaiting Trial For POCSO Case

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Vodafone Idea To Compensate Senior Citizen ₹50,000 For Service...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Vodafone Idea To Compensate Senior Citizen ₹50,000 For Service...