 Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Court Provides Heavy Security For Accused, Sources Reveal
NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:05 AM IST
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Court Provides Heavy Security For Accused, Sources Reveal | File Image

Akshay Shinde, the 23-year-old accused in the Badlapur school sexual abuse case, will be produced before a special POCSO court in Kalyan today (August 26) as his police custody expires. According to police sources, he will be taken to the court in heavy police security and the court premises will be cordoned off.

The security measure is being taken given the public rage against Shinde, who is accused of sexually abusing two four-year-old pre-school girls. Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) summoned Shinde's father again on Saturday to record his statement. The cops quizzed his family members after getting fresh leads.

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Preliminary Report By 2-Member Committee Exposes Gross Negligence By...
Shinde was hired on a contractual basis to clean school toilets and within 10 days of joining, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girls repeatedly. He was arrested on August 17 and remanded to police custody until August 21, which was extended to August 26. The Kalyan Bar Association has announced that their members will not take up his case.

Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized...
Meanwhile, the school, where the alleged incident took place, reopened on Saturday with low numbers of the students turning up. 

