 Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBadlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals

Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which took over the investigation into the sexual assault on two girls in a school in Badlapur, summoned accused Akshay Shinde's father and brother to record their statements on Saturday. The family members of the accused arrived at the police station around 11.00 am on Saturday.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
The SIT team visited accused Akshay Shinde's house in Badlapur to conduct the panchnama and collect evidence. |

Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which took over the investigation into the sexual assault on two girls in a school in Badlapur, summoned accused Akshay Shinde's father and brother to record their statements on Saturday.

The family members of the accused arrived at the police station around 11.00 am on Saturday. The interrogation and statement recording process lasted for several hours, concluding at approximately 5.00 pm.

Another team took the brother of the accused to Shinde's home to collect more evidence. But the key of the house was missing, thus the lock was broken by the team and inspected the house. They prepared panchnama in the presence of the accused's brother.

Meanwhile, another team of the SIT, along with Inspector General of Police Aarti Singh, visited the school on Saturday morning to record the statements of the staff, teachers and sweepers of the school where the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls occurred. The team was in the school for 3 hours investigating and recording the statement.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra Government’s Performance
Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra Government’s Performance
Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements
Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements
Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals
Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals
Folk-Fusion Takes The Stage At A Recently Held Mega Music Conference In Mumbai
Folk-Fusion Takes The Stage At A Recently Held Mega Music Conference In Mumbai

On Tuesday, a mob of enraged locals vandalised the house of the accused and attacked his family members.

Eyewitnesses reported that a mob of approximately 50-100 people forcefully entered Shinde’s rented accommodation near the Gamdevi temple in Kharvayi village, Badlapur (East). The incident took place while he was in police custody, his neighbours said.

Read Also
'Badlapur Incident Hit Maharashtra's Image In The Country,' Says NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar In Pune
article-image

The villagers stated that the accused maligned the name of Badlapur and hence should get away from here, where the accused and his family had been residing for the last twenty years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer

Mumbai News: Brother Duo Held For Duping Auto Parts Dealer

Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra...

Mumbai: MPCC Chief Nana Patole Confident Congress Will Top State Assembly, Criticises Maharashtra...

Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: BMC To Install Sensor-Based Air Quality Monitors In, Shifts Its Collaboration To IIT-Bombay

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Fixed Within 24 Hours; BMC Restore Water Supply To...

Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements

Badlapur School Reopens After Outrage: Classes Resume With Low Attendance Amid Security Enhancements