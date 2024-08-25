Badlapur School Sexual Assault: SIT Interrogates Accused Akshay Shinde’s Family; House Vandalized By Locals

The SIT team visited accused Akshay Shinde's house in Badlapur to conduct the panchnama and collect evidence. |

Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which took over the investigation into the sexual assault on two girls in a school in Badlapur, summoned accused Akshay Shinde's father and brother to record their statements on Saturday.

The family members of the accused arrived at the police station around 11.00 am on Saturday. The interrogation and statement recording process lasted for several hours, concluding at approximately 5.00 pm.

Another team took the brother of the accused to Shinde's home to collect more evidence. But the key of the house was missing, thus the lock was broken by the team and inspected the house. They prepared panchnama in the presence of the accused's brother.

Meanwhile, another team of the SIT, along with Inspector General of Police Aarti Singh, visited the school on Saturday morning to record the statements of the staff, teachers and sweepers of the school where the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls occurred. The team was in the school for 3 hours investigating and recording the statement.

On Tuesday, a mob of enraged locals vandalised the house of the accused and attacked his family members.

Eyewitnesses reported that a mob of approximately 50-100 people forcefully entered Shinde’s rented accommodation near the Gamdevi temple in Kharvayi village, Badlapur (East). The incident took place while he was in police custody, his neighbours said.

The villagers stated that the accused maligned the name of Badlapur and hence should get away from here, where the accused and his family had been residing for the last twenty years.