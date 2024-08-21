Badlapur Minors Sexual Abuse Case: Internet Suspended Amid Massive Outrage Among Locals; NHRC Seeks Report From Maha Govt

Badlapur: A massive protest erupted on August 20 in Badlapur following the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a local school. The incident sparked outrage among the local community, leading to demonstrators occupying railway tracks at the Badlapur station.
The situation escalated into violence as protesters clashed with police, throwing stones and prompting a lathi charge from the security forces. In the chaos, enraged parents and protesters broke into the school, vandalising the property before the police intervened. In response to the unrest, authorities suspended internet services in Badlapur to prevent further escalation.
CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Track Trial
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde quickly addressed the situation, ordering that the case be fast-tracked and the investigation be conducted with urgency. He expressed his determination to ensure that the accused face the strictest possible punishment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
NHRC Seeks Report From Maha Govt
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took notice of the incident, seeking a detailed report from the Maharashtra government on the assault and the apparent delay in filing a First Information Report (FIR). The NHRC issued notices to the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding a thorough explanation within two weeks.
The NHRC's statement highlighted concerns raised by the parents regarding the absence of female staff in the girls' washroom and the delay in registering the FIR, which reportedly took nearly 12 hours after the initial complaint was made.
Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar, addressing the situation, assured that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for the assault. Kesarkar explained that he had been in discussions with the school management and NGOs when the protest turned violent, preventing him from communicating directly with the protesters.