Baby selling racket exposed in Thane: Doctor arrested, nursing home shut down

Thane: A disturbing revelation has emerged in Thane, as it has been discovered that a doctor named Chitra Chainani allegedly sold a 22-day-old baby boy for Rs 7 lakh in Ulhasnagar. What's more alarming is that Chainani continued operating her Mahalaxmi Nursing Home even after its registration was cancelled.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a social activist from Ulhasnagar stated, "According to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) medical officer Dr. Anita Sapkale, the registration of Mahalaxmi Nursing Home was cancelled a few years ago as per the records of the Municipal Health Department. The question arises as to how the nursing home was still operational despite its registration being cancelled. Did the municipal health department not conduct inspections of clinics in the city, or was their collusion with Mahalaxmi Nursing Home?"

Case was earlier registered against Chainani for selling babies

Sania Hinduja expressed, "In 2008, a case was previously registered against Chainani for selling babies. If any officials were involved in collusion with Chainani, action should also be taken against them." Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector at Central police station, Ulhasnagar, stated, "Dr. Chitra Chainani of Mahalaxmi Nursing Home, along with her accomplices Pratibha Rahul Magre, Sangeeta Wagh, Devanna Kamrekar from Karnataka, and Gangadevi Yogi, the baby's mother, have been remanded in police custody until May 22. Poor and pregnant women in different cities of the state are being targeted and enticed with large sums of money to sell their babies. We are conducting further investigations into the case, including looking into the credentials of Dr. Chainani."