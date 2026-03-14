'Babasaheb Ambedkar Left Hinduism & Adopted Buddhism': Cong Leader Hussain Dalwai Says As Maha Introduces Freedom Of Religion Bill 2026 |

Mumbai: Congress Leader Hussain Dalwai on Saturday criticised the Maharashtra government as it introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, to curb religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, or allurement. He added that India's Constitution grants every citizen the right to choose their religion, wear a cap, keep a beard, or wear a burqa, adding that such a law contradicts the Constitution.

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Though he added that forceful conversion is different, those who choose any religion are a choice granted by the Constitution, he said while speaking to ANI. Moreover, Dalwai also gave reference to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who left Hinduism and adopted Buddhism, and his followers also joined him. He stated that if such a law existed in Ambedkar’s time, he would have struggled immensely to protect the rights of Dalits.

Read Also Maharashtra Introduces Freedom Of Religion Bill To Curb Forced, Fraudulent Religious Conversions

On March 13, the state government introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, to curb religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, or allurement. The Bill proposes to protect the right to freedom of religion and the prohibition of unlawful conversion. The Bill was tabled by the Minister of State for Rural Pankaj Bhoyar in the state assembly.

Read Also Maharashtra BJP Finally Passes Freedom Of Religion Act After Decades-Long Struggle

What Does The Bill State?

According to the Bill, a person who wants to convert must give prior notice and seek permission from the designated authority before converting. The bill also states that once the conversion takes place, it must be registered with the authority within 25 days, or it will be considered null and void. The proposed bill also states that if the blood relative of a person who wishes to convert files a complaint about the same being unlawful, the police will register a First Information Report (FIR) and conduct a probe.

Once the bill receives approval from both houses of the state legislature, it will be sent to the President of India for final assent. The law will come into force across Maharashtra immediately after receiving presidential approval. The government has maintained that the law is necessary to protect vulnerable individuals from predatory conversion tactics, especially Nitesh Rane, who has been a strong advocate of the law.

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