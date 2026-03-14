Maharashtra BJP Finally Passes Freedom Of Religion Act After Decades-Long Struggle |

The introduction of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, by the BJP-led government on Friday marks the culmination of a strategic political pursuit by the BJP dating back to 1967. Over the decades, members associated with the party and its predecessor made at least five attempts to persuade successive governments to enact such legislation.

Private Members’ Bill Usage

On all these occasions, members used the Private Members’ Bill, a legislative tool often used by opposition legislators to press the government to consider their demands. Governments rarely accept such bills as they typically go against the ruling party’s position. After a brief debate, the government usually appeals to the member to withdraw the bill. If the member refuses, the bill is put to a vote and is generally defeated by the ruling party’s majority.

First Attempt in 1967

The first attempt was made on March 21, 1967, by VR Pandit, a member of the State Legislative Council from the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which later evolved into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pandit moved a Private Member’s Bill titled A bill to provide for compulsory registration of religious conversions in the State of Maharashtra. While he did not oppose religious conversions, Pandit argued that a person intending to convert should inform the Registrar of Conversions so that the process would be officially recorded.

Government Pushback

Then law and judiciary minister Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede requested Pandit to withdraw the bill, arguing that the issue had an all-India dimension and that a person wishing to convert could simply go to another state for the purpose.

Repeated Attempts by Mungantiwar

Senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar later introduced a Private Member’s Bill seeking an anti-conversion law on three occasions in April 2005, July 2008 and July 2012. Each time, he argued that such legislation was necessary to prevent conversions carried out through allurement, coercion or deceit. The Congress-NCP government was in power when he moved the bill. In 2012, he received support from Vivek Pandit, then an independent member of the State Assembly.

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Government Interventions in 2000s

In 2005 and 2008, then Home Minister RR Patil urged Mungantiwar to withdraw the bill, noting that no forced conversions had been reported in Maharashtra. In 2012, minister of state for home Satej Patil appealed for withdrawal while promising an all-party meeting.

Bhatkhalkar’s 2015 Attempt

In July 2015, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar introduced another bill even though the government was headed by Devendra Fadnavis. Bhatkhalkar alleged conversions were happening through coercion. However, his party colleague Ashish Shelar countered him, stating he did not believe such conversions were occurring. The bill was withdrawn amid commotion.

Shiv Sena’s 2004 Resolution

Earlier, in 2004, the Shiv Sena moved a resolution in the Legislative Council seeking a ban on conversions. Party member Neelam Gorhe moved the resolution. RR Patil opposed it, stating police could act under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The resolution was later withdrawn.

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