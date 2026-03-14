Mumbai Muslims Observe Alvida Juma, Hold Quds Day Gatherings Supporting Palestinians In Ramzan |

Muslims across Mumbai observed Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan, on March 13, with several mosques and congregations marking the day as Yaum ul Quds or International Quds Day, an annual event held worldwide to express solidarity with Palestinians opposing Israeli control of East Jerusalem.

Significance Of Alvida Juma

The day holds particular significance as Alvida Juma marks the final Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan. In Arabic, Jerusalem is referred to as Al-Quds, from which the observance derives its name.

Solidarity Gatherings After Prayers

In Mumbai, groups gathered after Namaz-e-Jumma, the Friday afternoon congregational prayers, to express support for the Palestinian cause. Palestine solidarity rallies were organised in several localities including Versova, Mira Road and Dongri.

Protests At Dongri Mosques

At Khoja Masjid in Dongri, protestors held black flags during a gathering after prayers, while speakers addressed the congregation on the significance of the day and the situation in Palestine. A similar gathering was also held at Qaiser Baug in Dongri, where participants expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

Raza Academy Issues Appeal

The Raza Academy, a prominent Muslim organisation, urged its members to offer prayers for the people of Palestine. It also called on worshippers to direct prayers towards “Qibla-e-Awal,” a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, regarded as the first direction of prayer in early Islamic tradition.

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Special Prayers In Bhendi Bazaar

Special prayers were also held at Handi Wali Masjid in Bhendi Bazaar, where devotees prayed for peace and justice for Palestinians.

Origins Of Quds Day

International Quds Day was first observed in 1979 in Iran following the Iranian Revolution. The observance was introduced as a response to the events of 1967, when East Jerusalem came under Israeli control after the Six-Day War and was later unified with West Jerusalem under Israeli administration.

Global Observance Each Ramzan

Since then, the day has been marked annually in several countries, particularly on the last Friday of Ramzan, with rallies, prayers and public gatherings expressing support for Palestinian rights and the status of Jerusalem.

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