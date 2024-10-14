Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Demand Immediate Resignation Of HM Devendra Fadnavis

Supriya Sule (L), Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Photos

Opposition leaders targeted the Mahayuti government after the shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique. NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, sought the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. UBT Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned the whereabouts of Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had portrayed themselves as "Singham" after the police encounter of Badlapur sex assault accused Akshay Shinde. "Now, where are those Singhams when political leaders are being shot dead on the streets?" asked Raut.

Raut also leveled serious allegations against Eknath Shinde. He stated, "Police officers who carry the bags of Shinde and are close to him have been transferred to plum posts in Mumbai. Tenders are being invited for the transfer of police officers at Varsha Bungalow and the sixth floor of Mantralaya. How can the people of Maharashtra ensure their safety?"

Sanjay Raut emphasised, "Is it not the responsibility of Home Minister Fadnavis if bloodshed, violence, terrorism, and extortion are happening in the state? Fadnavis is the most inefficient home minister in the history of Maharashtra."

"When the police killed Badlapur sexual harassment accused Akshay Shinde, CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis portrayed themselves as Singham. Now, where are those Singhams when Baba Siddiqui was shot dead?" Raut continued.

As of now, we are asking him to tender his resignation; the Governor should call for Fadnavis to step down.

Raut also took a dig at Fadnavis, stating, "We know Fadnavis from long back. We have seen his downfall. Instead of teasing the opposition and roaming at night wearing a hoodie like a spy to keep watch on the opposition, Fadnavis should perform his responsibilities as home minister."

Moreover, NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar said, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause of concern. The shooting of Baba Siddiqui is regrettable. If the home minister and rulers are running the state so lightly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate the matter but also to accept responsibility for the incident and step down from their positions."

Interestingly, Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also targeted CM Shinde regarding Siddiqui's murder. He stated that not only DCM Fadnavis but also Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is responsible for Baba Siddiqui's killing.

Bhujbal remarked that it is a challenge for the Mumbai police to stop such contract killers who come from outside the state and kill people for mere ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. "Where was the police if Siddiqui was given Y-level security? Police work doesn't end with providing security. If he had a threat, the police should have investigated further." Bhujbal expressed doubts that Siddique might have been killed over extortion or property-related issues.

Bhujbal also urged that the police should be given a free hand to curb such crimes.

Furthermore, Opposition leader in the State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government, stating that former minister Baba Siddique received threats 15 days ago and was provided Y-grade security. Despite this, he was shot dead, raising questions about the security measures in place. Wadettiwar criticized the Home Department for its failure to maintain law and order, stating that the government has repeatedly proven ineffective.

Wadettiwar noted that the alleged assailants are only 19 to 20 years old, suggesting this may be a contract killing. He demanded an investigation into who supplied the weapons and the gang affiliations of the suspects. He also referenced a recent shooting at an actor's home in the same area, suggesting a possible connection.

The security and intelligence systems protecting Siddiqui failed, and the Home Department's incompetence is evident. Despite the Mumbai Police's global reputation, the ongoing violence tarnishes their image. Wadettiwar stressed the need for the police to take serious measures to prevent such incidents and has sent a letter to the state's police chief and the Mumbai police commissioner demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against the perpetrators.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra East outside his son's office on Saturday night.