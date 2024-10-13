Baba Siddique Murder: Slain NCP Leader Didn’t Have Categorised Security, Only 1 Out Of 3 Personnel Was Present During Firing, Say Mumbai Police

DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, briefed the media and answered questions on slain NCP leader Baba Siddique's security | X | ANI | Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique did not have a categorised security and three policemen had been assigned to the NCP leader, clarified the Mumbai Police. Earlier, there were reports that Baba Siddique was provided with a 'Y' security after he received a threat some 15 days back. Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters on Saturday evening after he was returning from MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east.

DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, at the presser said, "Baba Siddique didn’t have a categorised security but he was given three security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles."

Police has arrested three accused in connection with the firing case and two accused are yet to be nabbed.

Talking about the alleged security lapse, Minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters, "It is saddening. In the last 10 days, one Talluka Pramukh and one leader of NCP have been murdered. Police were aware of the threats and Y security was provided to him. The duty of the police is not limited to merely giving security. It also involves investigating from where the threats are coming, and who are those giving these threats."

"Police should take strict action as soon as possible. There is no political angle to it, I have zero doubts regarding that. I don't know if there is any personal reason, the police are to investigate that," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his shock and sadness over the killing of Siddique.

"This is a sad and serious incident. I had a close friendship with Baba Siddique. We are all shocked by this kind of incident. Two accused in this case have been arrested. The investigation is going on. After getting the custody of the accused today, the police will conduct a briefing. The theories that are coming are not official. Some angles are being noticed and an investigation is underway," Fadnavis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged everyone to resist from politicizing the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said that this is not a time for "exploiting" the pain of others for political advantage.