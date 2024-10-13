 Baba Siddique Murder: Slain NCP Leader Didn’t Have Categorised Security, Only 1 Out Of 3 Personnel Was Present During Firing, Say Mumbai Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder: Slain NCP Leader Didn’t Have Categorised Security, Only 1 Out Of 3 Personnel Was Present During Firing, Say Mumbai Police

Baba Siddique Murder: Slain NCP Leader Didn’t Have Categorised Security, Only 1 Out Of 3 Personnel Was Present During Firing, Say Mumbai Police

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters on Saturday evening after he was returning from his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east. Police has arrested three accused in connection with the firing case so far and two accused are yet to be nabbed.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, briefed the media and answered questions on slain NCP leader Baba Siddique's security | X | ANI | Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique did not have a categorised security and three policemen had been assigned to the NCP leader, clarified the Mumbai Police. Earlier, there were reports that Baba Siddique was provided with a 'Y' security after he received a threat some 15 days back. Baba Siddique was shot dead by three shooters on Saturday evening after he was returning from MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra east.

DCP Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, at the presser said, "Baba Siddique didn’t have a categorised security but he was given three security personnel from Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles to this case including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles."

Police has arrested three accused in connection with the firing case and two accused are yet to be nabbed.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: Accused Wanted To Shoot After Using Pepper Spray But 3rd Accused Shiv Kumar...
article-image

Talking about the alleged security lapse, Minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters, "It is saddening. In the last 10 days, one Talluka Pramukh and one leader of NCP have been murdered. Police were aware of the threats and Y security was provided to him. The duty of the police is not limited to merely giving security. It also involves investigating from where the threats are coming, and who are those giving these threats."

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks
Kolkata: Patient's Kin Brutally Beaten Up With Hockey Stick & Cricket Stumps In SSKM Hospital, Protesting Doctors Raise Safety Concerns
Kolkata: Patient's Kin Brutally Beaten Up With Hockey Stick & Cricket Stumps In SSKM Hospital, Protesting Doctors Raise Safety Concerns
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs
In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute
In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute

"Police should take strict action as soon as possible. There is no political angle to it, I have zero doubts regarding that. I don't know if there is any personal reason, the police are to investigate that," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his shock and sadness over the killing of Siddique.

"This is a sad and serious incident. I had a close friendship with Baba Siddique. We are all shocked by this kind of incident. Two accused in this case have been arrested. The investigation is going on. After getting the custody of the accused today, the police will conduct a briefing. The theories that are coming are not official. Some angles are being noticed and an investigation is underway," Fadnavis told reporters.

Read Also
Full Details Of Baba Siddique Murder: 3 Accused Linked To Bishnoi Gang Rented House In Kurla; Were...
article-image

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged everyone to resist from politicizing the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said that this is not a time for "exploiting" the pain of others for political advantage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute

In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute

Baba Siddique Murder: Slain NCP Leader Didn’t Have Categorised Security, Only 1 Out Of 3 Personnel...

Baba Siddique Murder: Slain NCP Leader Didn’t Have Categorised Security, Only 1 Out Of 3 Personnel...

Baba Siddique Killing: Man Who Claimed Responsibility For Murder In Facebook Post Arrested

Baba Siddique Killing: Man Who Claimed Responsibility For Murder In Facebook Post Arrested

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates First Air-Conditioned Rest House For MSRTC Drivers And...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates First Air-Conditioned Rest House For MSRTC Drivers And...

Mumbai: Pet Parents Honor Ratan Tata During Annual 'Blessing Of Pets' Service At Kalbadevi Church

Mumbai: Pet Parents Honor Ratan Tata During Annual 'Blessing Of Pets' Service At Kalbadevi Church