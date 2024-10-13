Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: NCP Leader Assassinated Near Office In Bandra East; Two Suspects Arrested, Third absconding

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former minister Baba Siddique | X

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former minister Baba Siddique, 66, shot dead in Bandra East.

Baba Siddique's family has confirmed his death following a shooting incident. According to sources, the shooting occurred near Ram Mandir, close to Baba Siddique's office in Bandra East, on Saturday around 9:15 p.m. Firecrackers were going off in the Nirmal Nagar area when the assailants fired multiple rounds at Siddique. It is reported that two to three bullets were fired, with one striking him in the chest. The incident took place near the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique.

Baba Siddique sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The attack involved three assailants, and police have launched an investigation to determine the motive and identify those responsible.

The police arrested two suspects, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana, are currently being interrogated by the police. Meanwhile, the third accused is absconding. The local police and crime branch have launched a manhunt for the shooters who escaped.

Sources indicate that firecrackers were being set off when the accused fired at Siddique, so no one immediately realised that shots were being fired at him. Around three to four rounds were fired, hitting him in the chest. The motive behind the attack is believed to be related to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) redevelopment project. Siddique had received threats 15 days ago, prompting an increase in his security.

According to sources, while bursting crackers, three people suddenly emerged from a car with handkerchiefs tied over their faces. They fired three rounds and fled the scene. It has been reported that Baba Siddique was shot. The police have arrived at the spot. One of Baba Siddique's associates was shot in the leg.

According to the information, Baba Siddique had reported a threat to his life 15 days ago. He conveyed this to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after which he was provided Y-category security by the Central Government. Following Baba Siddique’s death, concerns about a security breach have been raised. Police have arrested two shooters in connection with the case.

The police are investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi angle, though they have not confirmed it yet. According to sources, actor Salman Khan was close to Baba Siddique, and this connection might also be part of the investigation.

After the incident, the police launched a nakabandi operation across Mumbai.