Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?

Mumbai: The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder on Saturday night, just days before Election Commission is scheduled to announce Maharashtra Assembly Elections schedule, is likely to cast it's shadow on the announcement of poll schedule. The Election Commission is expected to announce election schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand this week.

While there is no official word on poll schedule announcement, speculation is rife that Election Commission will take stock of situation following Siddique’s murder. All the political parties in the state were gearing up for assembly elections and finalising their candidates.

About Baba Siddique's Killing

Baba Siddique was allegedly killed by three shooters, owing allegiance to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, outside his son's office. In July, NCP leader Baba Siddique received a threat call, prompting an upgrade in his security detail from one plus one to two plus one. Sources indicate that there have been no specific terror inputs or assassination-related plans reported to the agencies.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

A former MLA, Siddique switched sides from Congress to Ajit Pawar led NCP in February this year. Siddique won assembly elections from Bandra in 2009. His son Zeeshan Siddique is sitting Congress MLA from Bandra East constituency.

EC Officials' Maharashtra Visit

The Election Commission team visited the state on September 28 and reviewed poll preparations in the state. Following the recommendations of the ECI team, the Eknath Shinde government transferred officials.

The term of the state assembly ends on November 26 next month. The Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP alliance government also rushed announcement of several projects before model code of conduct comes into force after assembly election schedule is announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state multiple times in last one month to announce several welfare schemes to lure voters.

With the sudden uncertainity that has arised in the political ground of Maharashtra, the upcoming polls are set to be a fierce battle between both the alliances. Meanwhile, the ECI is expected to announce the poll dates anytime this week.