 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Zeeshan Siddique Demands Justice For His Father, Urges Not To Politicise His Death
Bandra (East) legislator Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday hinted at the involvement of the builder’s lobby in the murder of his father, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader and former state minister Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique, 66, was shot at in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra on October 12 by three people. He succumbed to injuries at Lilavati Hospital soon after.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Zeeshan Siddique calls for justice for his father, Baba Siddique, amid ongoing investigation into the murder | X

Mumbai: Bandra (East) legislator Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday hinted at the involvement of the builder's lobby in the murder of his father, NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader and former state minister Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot at in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra on October 12 by three people. He succumbed to injuries at Lilavati Hospital soon after.

In a post on X, Zeeshan said his father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people.

“Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I need justice, my family needs justice!” the MLA said in his first public comments after the killing of his father.

On Thursday Zeeshan also met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to review the investigation. On Wednesday he had met with Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakshmi Gautam for an hour.

Meanwhile, a senior police official told The Free Press Journal that Shivkumar Gautam, Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, the three shooters, provided false names and information to the owner of the flat in Kurla that they rented.

They met the homeowner, Naresh Mankan, through an online platform, the official said. “Shivkumar Gautam identified himself as Ranjan Kumar Gupta; while Gurmail used the name Sumit, and Dharmraj presented himself as Suraj. They also informed the homeowner that they had come to Mumbai to work at a call centre,” the official said.

According to sources, a police team will travel to Lucknow to question the girlfriend of the absconding accused, Shivkumar. Additionally, another team from the Crime Branch will go to Akot to question the parents of another fugitive accused, Shubham Lonkar.

