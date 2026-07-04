Baba Siddique Murder Case: Wife Alleges Mumbai Police Delaying Anmol Bishnoi Custody Amid 'External Pressure' Claims

Mumbai: Late NCP leader Baba Siddique's wife has alleged that the Mumbai police is avoiding taking custody of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of
gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, due to external pressure. The wife has now
asked the court to seek explanation over delay in taking Anmol’s
custody in the murder case.
Siddique’s wife Shehzeen, on Friday moved an application before the
special court hearing the murder case, through her lawyer, Pradip
Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, has prayed that the Mumbai crime
branch be called upon to explain ‘as to why they have not taken any
steps so far, taking the custody of the wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi,
even when his presence was necessary in framing of charges. The court
has now asked special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule to file a reply to
the plea.
Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son
Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of
October 12, 2024. The Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against 27
individuals accused of involvement in the NCP leader’s murder.
According to the police, the killing was ordered by Anmol Bishnoi, who
heads the gang.
Zeeshan, however, has claimed that his father has been killed over
their fight in connection with the Bharat Nagar redevelopment project
as they had been allegedly supporting the slum dwellers, who were to
be impacted by the redevelopment.
It is claimed that after the agency named Anmol as the conspirator
behind the murder, the family tried to check as to what steps had been
taken by the agency to seek Anmol’s custody, who at that time was not
in India. She claimed that the family was not given details and even
their application filed under the right to information was rejected
claiming that this was confidential. Later, Anmol was deported to
India by the US government on November 18, 2025.
“The investigation officer was expected to take all the steps on
priority basis to secure the custody of Anmol Bishnoi till he was
available in custody of the Govt of India. However, under the pretext
that NIA has taken the custody of Anmol Bishnoi after he was deported
to India, they avoided taking any step to secure his custody and are
sitting with their hands tied,” reads the application.
They have claimed that “, if the police take the custody of the
accused Anmol Bishnoi, they will have to investigate his exact role
and about the exact motive, whatever motive they attach to the said
accused at this stage. The interrogation of Anmol will lead to the
exposure and disclosure of the roles of the persons at whose instance
Anmol has conspired with his co-accused to commit the murder of
Ziauddin alias Baba Siddqiue, and because of the external pressures,
which names the prosecuting agency does not want to come out or be
surfaced, they are avoiding to take the custody of Accused Anmol
Bishnoi,” the wife has alleged accusing prosecution of intentional
delay.
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