Baba Siddique Murder Case: Late NCP Leader's Wife Alleges Mumbai Police Delaying Anmol Bishnoi's Custody Amid 'External Pressure' Claims | File Photo

Mumbai: Late NCP leader Baba Siddique's wife has alleged that the Mumbai police is avoiding taking custody of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, due to external pressure. The wife has now asked the court to seek explanation over delay in taking Anmol’s custody in the murder case.

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Siddique’s wife Shehzeen, on Friday moved an application before the special court hearing the murder case, through her lawyer, Pradip Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, has prayed that the Mumbai crime branch be called upon to explain ‘as to why they have not taken any steps so far, taking the custody of the wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi, even when his presence was necessary in framing of charges. The court has now asked special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule to file a reply to the plea.



Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024. The Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against 27 individuals accused of involvement in the NCP leader’s murder. According to the police, the killing was ordered by Anmol Bishnoi, who heads the gang.

Zeeshan, however, has claimed that his father has been killed over their fight in connection with the Bharat Nagar redevelopment project as they had been allegedly supporting the slum dwellers, who were to be impacted by the redevelopment.



It is claimed that after the agency named Anmol as the conspirator behind the murder, the family tried to check as to what steps had been taken by the agency to seek Anmol’s custody, who at that time was not in India. She claimed that the family was not given details and even their application filed under the right to information was rejected claiming that this was confidential. Later, Anmol was deported to India by the US government on November 18, 2025.

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“The investigation officer was expected to take all the steps on priority basis to secure the custody of Anmol Bishnoi till he was available in custody of the Govt of India. However, under the pretext that NIA has taken the custody of Anmol Bishnoi after he was deported to India, they avoided taking any step to secure his custody and are sitting with their hands tied,” reads the application.



They have claimed that “, if the police take the custody of the accused Anmol Bishnoi, they will have to investigate his exact role and about the exact motive, whatever motive they attach to the said accused at this stage. The interrogation of Anmol will lead to the exposure and disclosure of the roles of the persons at whose instance Anmol has conspired with his co-accused to commit the murder of Ziauddin alias Baba Siddqiue, and because of the external pressures, which names the prosecuting agency does not want to come out or be surfaced, they are avoiding to take the custody of Accused Anmol Bishnoi,” the wife has alleged accusing prosecution of intentional delay.