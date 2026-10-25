Baba Siddique Murder Case: Family Presses For Anmol Bishnoi’s Arrest, Alleges Delay Despite Court Directions

The family of the late NCP leader has questioned the delay in securing Anmol Bishnoi’s custody despite directions from a special MCOCA court | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: Amid growing unrest over the delay in arresting gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi in connection with attacks targeting Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, the family of late NCP leader Baba Siddique has stepped up its demand for Anmol’s arrest.

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, the legal counsel representing Siddique's wife, Shehzeen Siddique, told The Free Press Journal, “We find them (Mumbai Police) guilty of intentional dereliction of duty simply because the special court had given specific directions to the agency for the steps that they must take to secure the custody of Anmol and put him to trial.”

Special Public Prosecutor Mahesh Mule said, “We have already made a statement before the court that steps are being taken. We shall submit the report before the court in the next hearing.”

Court Questions Police Over Arrest Steps

Recently, the special MCOCA court questioned the prosecution about the steps taken by the Mumbai Police to arrest Anmol.

Notably, Anmol was deported to India in November last year. Although the court has framed charges against all the arrested accused, Anmol continues to be listed as a wanted accused despite his return to India.

Karnani said police had made no attempt to arrest Anmol before the family filed its application.

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Following the special court's directions, Mumbai Police sought a Delhi special court’s permission for Anmol’s custody. Karnani said the plea was rejected under a Central Government order barring his movement outside Tihar Jail, where he is lodged.

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