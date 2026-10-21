Baba Siddique Murder Case: Special MCOCA Court Seeks Details Of Steps To Produce Anmol Bishnoi Via Video Conferencing

The special MCOCA court has sought an update from the prosecution on efforts to produce Anmol Bishnoi in the Baba Siddique murder case | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The special MCOCA court hearing the Baba Siddique murder case has asked the prosecution to submit details of the steps taken by Mumbai Police to produce and arrest Anmol Bishnoi through video conferencing by the next hearing.

The special court on Wednesday raised the query during the hearing on a show-cause notice issued to the investigating officer in August, threatening to initiate contempt proceedings for failure to take Bishnoi into custody in the case through video conferencing, since his physical production was not possible.

The officer, in his response, had said that physical custody of Bishnoi was necessary to interrogate him on key aspects of the alleged conspiracy and that such questioning could not be effectively carried out through video conferencing (VC).

Court Seeks Details Of Police Action

On Wednesday, during the hearing of the case, special judge Satyanarayan Navander asked special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule what steps had been taken by the agency to produce Bishnoi after the court's order.

The court had directed the prosecution to avail itself of the facility of video conferencing for Bishnoi's production in its order passed on July 10, wherein the court had said, “If the accused continues to remain in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, there is no legal impediment to secure his production before this Court through video conferencing, whenever required.”

Since Bishnoi has still not been arrested in the case, even after the court's order, the special court on Wednesday asked the prosecution, “You have not made any statement on whether you are following or not following the order. The court does not want to make the case complicated. There must be some steps taken in the past two months. Only want to know what steps did you take,” the court said.

The special public prosecutor, however, submitted that the process was ongoing but confidential. He assured the court that he would make detailed submissions at the next hearing.

Siddique Family Seeks Bishnoi's Arrest

Meanwhile, Siddique family's lawyers, Pradeep Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, contended that the agency could simply arrest Bishnoi after his production through video conferencing. “It is very essential that he should be prosecuted along with the other accused, he may escape,” Gharat said.

Gharat cited the cases of Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and Abdul Karim Telgi. In both cases, Gharat was a special public prosecutor, and in both cases, there were orders not to remove them from prison.

“CBI had successfully interrogated them and also prosecuted them, resulting in their conviction. Bishnoi too can be interrogated in the prison by the team of the investigating agency,” Gharat said.

Dispute Over Custody And Production

The issue was raised after Siddique's wife, Shehzeen, moved the court on July 3 through her lawyers, Gharat and Karnani, seeking a direction to the police to obtain Bishnoi's custody in the case. The court had allowed her plea and pulled up the Crime Branch for not taking steps to arrest Bishnoi, even though he had been deported to India in November last year and lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Mumbai Police subsequently obtained a production warrant and approached a special NIA court in Delhi, which has custody of Bishnoi. The special court in Delhi rejected Mumbai Police's plea, stating that, as per the government notification, Bishnoi could not be moved out of Tihar Jail for security reasons.

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Since custody had not been obtained, Shehzeen moved the court seeking contempt proceedings against the officers involved. The court hearing the plea issued notices to the officers seeking their explanations for their failure to obtain Bishnoi's custody.

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