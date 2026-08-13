Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Police Tells Court Physical Custody Of Anmol Bishnoi Is Essential For Conspiracy Probe

Mumbai Police has told the court that Anmol Bishnoi’s physical custody is necessary to investigate the alleged conspiracy, motive, and financial trail in the Baba Siddique murder case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The Mumbai police requires physical custody of Anmol Bishnoi to interrogate him on several aspects of the conspiracy in the Baba Siddique murder case, which is not possible through virtual proceedings conducted by video conferencing.

The submissions have been made in response to the show-cause notice issued to initiate contempt of court proceedings for not taking Bishnoi’s custody in the case through video conferencing since his physical production was not possible.

The issue was raised after Siddique’s wife, Shehzeen, moved the court last month through her lawyers Pradip Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, seeking directions to the police to obtain Bishnoi’s custody in the case.

The court had allowed her plea and pulled up the Crime Branch for not taking steps to arrest Bishnoi, even though he was deported to India in November last year and lodged in Tihar prison.

Production Warrant Rejected

The Mumbai police subsequently obtained a production warrant and moved a special NIA court, in whose custody Bishnoi is presently lodged. The special court rejected the Mumbai police plea, stating that, as per the government notification, Bishnoi cannot be moved out of Tihar prison for security reasons.

Since custody was not obtained, Shehzeen moved the court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the officers involved. The court, while hearing the plea, issued notices to the officers seeking their explanation.

Police Seek Physical Interrogation

The police on Wednesday submitted their reply, stating that Bishnoi cannot be arrested in the case through video conferencing and that physical presence for the first production of an accused is mandatory.

It was further contended that “his custody is also required to verify and ascertain how he became the head of the syndicate and also to verify the motive behind the present incident and whether it was his brainchild or orchestrated by someone else.”

The Crime Branch also said that it needs to interrogate Bishnoi to trace the financiers, financial planning and financial transactions connected with the offence.

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“There is no question of screening the said accused or of keeping him away from the trial of the present offence. The intention of the Investigating Officer is not to keep the accused away from prosecution, but the investigating officer’s only endeavour is to bring the best possible evidence against the accused in the investigation. Therefore, to that extent, the Investigating Officer has diligently taken steps for the purpose of obtaining his custody at the earliest,” reads the reply filed by the Crime Branch.

The court has now scheduled the matter for hearing next week.

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