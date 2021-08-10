Pune: Ayurveda doctor, spiritual leader Balaji Tambe passes away; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray condoles demise

Dr Shri Balaji Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday following a brief illness, sources close to his family said. He was 81.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his death, saying with the help of Ayurveda and Yoga, he brought about change in many people's lives. "With the demise of Dr Tambe, we have lost a true proponent of Ayurveda, Yoga. His contribution will be remembered," said Thackeray.