Ayodhya Verdict: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 11 am tomorrow

The judges at the Supreme Court have begun reading out judgment in the century-old Ayodhya case. Section 144 was imposed on Saturday in Mumbai till 11 am tomorrow, Sunday.

"Section 144 of CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed in Mumbai city till 11 am tomorrow," reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, Pranay Ashok, PRO Mumbai Police told ANI that, "We're taking the situation very seriously. We'll make complete use of the 40,000 strong Mumbai police. We have RCP (Riot Control Police), Law&Order reserves, special forces like SRPF, RAF,they'll be deployed at strategic locations."