Ayodhya Verdict: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 11 am tomorrow

The judges at the Supreme Court have begun reading out judgment in the century-old Ayodhya case. Section 144 was imposed on Saturday in Mumbai till 11 am tomorrow, Sunday.
"Section 144 of CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed in Mumbai city till 11 am tomorrow," reported news agency ANI.
Earlier, Pranay Ashok, PRO Mumbai Police told ANI that, "We're taking the situation very seriously. We'll make complete use of the 40,000 strong Mumbai police. We have RCP (Riot Control Police), Law&Order reserves, special forces like SRPF, RAF,they'll be deployed at strategic locations."
"We're continuously monitoring social media, we'll ensure that rumours aren't spread. Internet services haven't been suspended, further decision will be taken as per situation. More than 5000 cameras are already installed for city surveillance, we will monitor with the help of the feed coming in at our control room. We will also deploy our drone units as per the situation," Pranay Ashok further added.
"Peace and unity are our biggest assets and priority. We appeal to all the citizens to avoid forwarding any objectionable, unverified messages circulating on social media. Dial 100 or reach out to your nearest police station to report any such instances #AyodhyaVerdict," Maharashtra police tweeted.
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said that the verdict on the Ayodhya land title dispute case is "unanimous" and that it will preserve balance. "This court must accept faith and belief of worshippers. The court should preserve balance. I will take about half an hour to read it," Chief Justice Gogoi said during the course of proceedings today.
Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
A decade-long legal dispute was fought between right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The dispute which had, over the years, turned into both religious and political battles, is expected to come to an end with the decision of the top court.
(Inputs from Agencies)
