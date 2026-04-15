Aviation Turbine Fuel Crosses ₹2 Lakh Mark, Airfares Skyrocket Across Domestic And Global Routes | file pic

Mumbai: The recent surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which crossed the unprecedented `2 lakh/kL mark this month, has sent shockwaves through the industry.

While the Indian government capped the hike to 25% for scheduled domestic operations, international operations saw the full surge of 115%. The effect on ticket prices is now visible on every major route.

Domestic Fare Comparison On the Mumbai-Delhi route, Air India fares have risen from `5,800 to `7,800, a 34% increase. IndiGo prices have climbed 44% to `7,490, while SpiceJet saw a significant 80% jump to `9,000. Between Mumbai and Bengaluru, Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet prices have risen to `5,772, `5,515 and `5,706, respectively.

On the Delhi-Pune route, SpiceJet has seen the highest increase of 59%, bringing the fare to `7,119. International Fare Comparison International travel has seen even steeper climbs between March and April.

Although the ATF prices increased by 25% for domestic, the airfares have increased by over 100%; the 100% ATF price surge for int’l flights, have caused over 200% hike in airfare

Mumbai-New York flights saw Air India prices jump 180% to `2.03 lakh, while IndiGo fares reached `1.14 lakh. For the Mumbai to Dubai sector, SpiceJet recorded a massive 212% increase, with fares hitting `35,880.

On Mumbai-London route, Air India now cost `1.28 lakh, while IndiGo rose 142% to `1.08 lakh. Fares for Mumbai-Bangkok saw Air India prices reach `23,549. On the MumbaiSingapore route, Air India fares stood at `17,803, and IndiGo prices rose 47% to `24,768.