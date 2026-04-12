 India Raises Windfall Tax On Fuel Exports Amid West Asia Tensions, Diesel Duty At ₹55.5/Litre & ATF At ₹42/Litre
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India Raises Windfall Tax On Fuel Exports Amid West Asia Tensions, Diesel Duty At ₹55.5/Litre & ATF At ₹42/Litre

India has raised windfall tax on diesel to Rs 55.5/litre and ATF to Rs 42/litre amid ongoing West Asia tensions and volatile crude prices. The move aims to boost domestic fuel availability and curb excessive export gains. Petrol export duty remains unchanged at zero.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
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Govt Tightens Export Duties to Secure Domestic Supply. | Image: File (Representative)

New Delhi: The Centre has significantly increased the windfall tax on fuel exports, raising the duty on diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 42 per litre. The revised rates came into effect immediately following a notification issued by the Finance Ministry on April 11.

The move marks a sharp increase from the previous rates announced on March 26, when export duty on diesel stood at Rs 21.50 per litre and ATF at Rs 29.5 per litre. The government has, however, kept the export duty on petrol unchanged at nil.

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West Asia Conflict Drives Policy Shift

The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted global energy markets and pushed crude oil prices higher. The escalation began after military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, followed by retaliatory actions from Tehran.

Although a temporary two-week ceasefire was agreed upon on April 8 between Iran, the US, and Israel, volatility in global oil prices continues to persist, prompting policymakers to take precautionary steps.

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Balancing Domestic Needs and Export Gains

The government’s move is aimed at ensuring adequate domestic availability of petroleum products while curbing excessive export gains by refiners. With international fuel prices rising, Indian exporters could benefit disproportionately by selling overseas rather than catering to domestic demand.

By increasing the windfall tax, the Centre seeks to discourage exports and redirect supplies to the local market, thereby stabilising fuel availability and prices within the country.

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Strategic Use of Windfall Tax

Windfall taxes are imposed when companies earn super-normal profits due to external factors such as geopolitical conflicts or supply disruptions. In this case, the surge in crude oil prices has widened the gap between domestic and international fuel prices.

The latest hike signals the government’s intent to remain agile in responding to global uncertainties while safeguarding domestic economic interests.

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