Authorities taking every measure to secure Shivaji Park. HC prays that nothing untoward happens

We are also of the opinion that such events should not be allowed at this site regularly, as then every other person would want to hold their ceremonies there,” Justice Dharmadhikari remarked.

The bench further voiced concern over ground situation and the bylanes near Shivaji Park, as more than four lakh people are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray.

“One should take note of the fact that numerous trucks will be brought here and this can lead to traffic and parking issues. Also the fact that the ground will not be available to locals, senior citizens,” the bench added.

These observations were made while hearing a bunch of petitions led by Wecom Trust, which has been seeking a 'silent zone' tag for Shivaji Park. Notably, it was declared a silent zone way back in 2010, pursuant to the orders of the HC.

The court had allowed use of the park only on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Maharashtra Day and Republic Day. The court had clearly asked the city civic body not to allow any other non-sporting event at the site.

But the authorities had proposed allowing such events for only 45 days in a year. During the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing for the civic body apprised the bench that the 45-day deadline has never been breached by the municipal corporation.

However, the judges said, the civic chief and the police machinery must refrain from allowing such non-sporting functions, in the absence of a proper policy. The bench has adjourned the matter for further hearing till December 12.