Australian man’s bag with valuables worth Rs 10 lakh returned in 12 hours

Mumbai: The Vanrai police helped an Australian national recover his lost bag containing cash worth Rs10.65 lakh in foreign currency and gadgets within 12 hours after he left it in a taxi on November 15 (Friday last).

Adam Jackson, a resident of Abu Dhabi, was in Mumbai for a visit. Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footages in the neighbourhood and traced the taxi driver.

Police said, Jackson, an architect, was staying at The Fern Hotel in Goregaon (E) and had returned to the hotel from the Gateway of India around 6pm on November 15.

When he got off the taxi and went inside the hotel, he realised that he had left his laptop bag containing US $15,000, a DSLR camera, three camera lenses and a watch in the four-wheeler. However, the cab had left by then.

Jackson approached the hotel staff and they alerted the Vanrai police, following which, CCTV cameras installed at the hotel were scrutinised. The hotel staff helped the police get the details of the vehicle, its registration number and driver's name and address. Meanwhile, police recorded Jackson's statement and asked from where he had boarded the taxi.

"The police then contacted their counterparts at Colaba police station and found someone who knew the driver," said assistant inspector Bharat Ghone.

The driver was traced and he took the cops home where he had kept Jackson's bag intact. All the valuables were found and returned within 12 hours of Jackson's losing the bag.