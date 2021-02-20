Aurangabad reports 156 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

With the addition of 156 coronavirus cases, the number of patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district went up to 48,293, an official said on Saturday.

These fresh cases were detected on Friday.

Of them, 143 cases are from Aurangabad city, the official said.

Out of the four deaths, three were reported from the rural parts of the district, which took the fatality count in the district to 1,250.

According to the official, 55 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the tally of recovered persons to 46,342.

There are 701 active cases in the city at present.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Friday reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation.

As many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions, said an official of the state health department.

The state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day on October 30 earlier, and the numbers had dropped steadily thereafter.

With 6,112 cases on Friday, the caseload in the state rose to 20,87,632, while 44 fatalities took the death toll to 51,713, the official said.

Of 44 deaths, 19 occurred in the last 48 hours, 10 in the last week while 15 had taken place before that, he said.