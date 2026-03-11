Attention Thanekars! TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut On March 12 Due To Pipeline Work; Check Areas Affected | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane: Water supply will remain suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Thane on Thursday due to pipeline work being carried out near the Siddheshwar Water Tank, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

According to the civic body, excavation work for laying a new pipeline in the Uthalsar ward committee area is affecting the existing 600 mm diameter outlet pipeline connected to the Siddheshwar water tank.

Details On Water Cut

As part of the project, the current pipeline will need to be shifted to facilitate the installation of the new line. To carry out the work, water supply will be suspended from 9 am on Thursday (March 12) to 9 am on Friday (March 13), officials confirmed.

List Of Areas Affected

During this period, water supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the Uthalsar ward, including the Siddheshwar Lake vicinity, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ganeshwadi, Nitin Company area, Panchpakhadi, Sarovar Darshan, Chandanwadi, Hansnagar, Singh Nagar, Khopat, Flower Valley, Shelar Pada, Gokuldaswadi, Kolbad and Gokulnagar.

Apart from these localities, parts of the Naupada ward will also face water supply disruption. These include Panchpakhadi, Chandanwadi, the municipal corporation premises, Charai and Dhobi Ali.

Civic officials have appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. The municipal corporation has also urged citizens to cooperate with authorities while the pipeline work is underway.

