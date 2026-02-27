Manjara Dam Water Cut To Six Schemes After ₹39.53 Crore Dues Remain Unpaid

Representative Image | File Photo

Beed: Water supply to six regional water supply schemes sourced from the Manjara Dam has been suspended after authorities failed to recover pending raw water charges within the stipulated deadline.

The dam supplies water to 62 villages across three districts -- Beed, Latur and Dharashiv -- through 22 water supply schemes originating from the Manjara Dam in Kaij tehsil. Of these, six schemes had earlier been served notices to clear outstanding dues in the first phase.

As the authorities failed to pay the arrears within the deadline, water supply to these six schemes was discontinued on Wednesday, officials said.

The total outstanding amount from all 22 water supply schemes stood at ₹86.06 crore. Of this, the six defaulting schemes alone owed ₹39.53 crore. Despite receiving notices, the dues remained unpaid, leading to the suspension of supply on February 25.

According to Assistant Engineer Abhijeet Nitnavare of the Manjara project, the affected schemes include those serving the Latur Municipal Corporation, Ambajogai Municipal Council, Kalamb Municipal Council, the 12-village water supply scheme covering Kaij and Dharur, Murud Gram Panchayat, and the 15-village water supply scheme including Chincholimali.

Following the suspension, the Latur Municipal Corporation paid ₹19 lakh towards its pending dues on Thursday, while the Kalamb Municipal Council deposited ₹5 lakh. After the payments, water supply to these two schemes was restored on Thursday afternoon, said Sectional Engineer Anup Giri.