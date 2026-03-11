Kalyan-Dombivli News: KDMC Seals 538 Properties, Cuts 250 Water Connections In Crackdown On Tax Defaulters

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation | File Pic

Kalyan, March 10: In a major crackdown on property tax and water bill defaulters, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has sealed 538 properties and disconnected water supply to 250 housing societies, chawls and commercial establishments within its jurisdiction.

Civic action against tax defaulters

The action was carried out by a special team of the civic body’s property tax department against those who failed to clear their dues despite repeated notices. With the financial year nearing its end, the municipal administration is racing against time to meet its property tax collection target of Rs 760 crore.

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal and Deputy Commissioner (Property Tax) Balasaheb Chavan have directed officials to ensure complete recovery of outstanding property tax and water charges. The civic administration is also preparing to present the municipal budget next week.

Officials warned over negligence in recovery

Over the past fifteen days, Commissioner Goyal has been personally visiting various wards to review the progress of property tax and water bill collections. Officials found negligent in recovery work are facing strict disciplinary action. In one such case, two employees from a ward office were suspended after irregularities were detected in tax recovery.

Hundreds of properties sealed across city

According to officials, despite repeated notices and personal follow-ups asking defaulters to clear their dues, many property owners failed to respond. As a result, the civic body sealed 538 properties belonging to property tax defaulters across the municipal limits.

KDMC has warned that if the dues are not cleared within the stipulated time, the sealed properties will be auctioned and the recovered amount will be deposited in the municipal treasury. If the auction fetches an amount higher than the pending tax, the remaining balance will be returned to the respective property owner.

Water supply disconnected for non-payment

The civic team has also disconnected water supply to several societies, chawls, commercial establishments and landowners who failed to pay their water charges. The administration has further warned that strict criminal action will be initiated against those attempting to illegally draw water after disconnection.

Following the civic body’s strict action, many defaulters have reportedly started approaching the municipal offices to clear their pending dues.

Civic centres open on holidays for payments

To facilitate citizens, KDMC has also decided to keep all civic facilitation centres in ten wards open even on public holidays until March 31. Residents can pay their dues on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:30 am and 6:45 pm.

