Kalyan News: KDMC Installs Sanitary Napkin Vending And Disposal Machine At Umbharli Urdu School To Promote Menstrual Hygiene

KDMC inaugurates sanitary napkin vending and disposal facility at Umbharli Urdu School to support menstrual hygiene and health awareness among schoolgirls | File Photo

Kalyan, March 10: In a step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring better health support for school-going girls, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has installed a sanitary napkin vending and disposal machine at the KDMC Urdu School in Umbharli. The facility was inaugurated on Monday by Mayor Adv. Harshali Thavil (Chaudhary) in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal.

Initiative to promote menstrual hygiene awareness

The initiative has been undertaken by KDMC’s Education Department with the aim of creating awareness among schoolgirls about menstrual hygiene management and ensuring easy access to sanitary napkins within the school premises. The machines have been provided through public participation.

With the installation of the vending and disposal units, girl students will now be able to easily access sanitary napkins during their menstrual cycle and dispose of them safely and hygienically within the school itself. The move is expected to support the health and well-being of students and ensure that menstrual issues do not interrupt their education.

Officials stress importance of awareness

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Harshali Thavil stressed the importance of spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene among young girls. She also emphasised that teachers should guide not only students but also counsel parents to develop a positive and informed outlook towards menstrual health.

Commissioner Abhinav Goyal said that menstruation should not become a barrier to girls’ education, which is their fundamental right. He added that KDMC aims to gradually introduce such facilities in all municipal schools and also appealed to private schools to adopt similar initiatives.

Also Watch:

Inauguration attended by civic officials and locals

Education Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar, Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare, corporators Namita Mayur Patil and Tejaswi Gaikwad, along with teachers, students and local residents, were present during the inauguration ceremony.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/