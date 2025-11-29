 Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | THESE Roads To Remain Closed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention Mumbaikars! Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | THESE Roads To Remain Closed

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | THESE Roads To Remain Closed

The traffic restriction will be in place from 5 am to 8 am on key routes, including Rani Sati Marg, Malkad East Railway station, and Daftary Road, among others. As there is a possibility of vehicle traffic obstructing participants running on the road and causing accidents, temporary traffic restrictions have been implemented.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a traffic advisory for commuters due to the 'Malad Walkathon' organised on Sunday, November 30. This year, the event is set to witness about 5000 to 6000 participants who will be taking part across various categories.

The traffic restriction will be in place from 5 am to 8 am on key routes, including Rani Sati Marg, Malkad East Railway station, and Daftary Road, among others. As there is a possibility of vehicle traffic obstructing participants running on the road and causing accidents, temporary traffic restrictions have been implemented.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: Khar Police Book Director For Cheating Actress Of ₹71.50 Lakh In Film Investment...
article-image

Which roads will remain closed?

In an official notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police, on November 30, the routes Western Express Highway-Rani Sati Marg-Malad East Railway Station and Western Express Highway - Daftary Road shall remain closed to traffic/ However, the notification added that local residents, emergency vehicles and police vehicles are exempted from this restriction.

FPJ Shorts
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Read Also
Mumbai: Security Guard Gets I-T Notice For ₹2.2-Crore Transactions As Fraudsters Allegedly Use His...
article-image

Alternate Route To Be Taken

The Traffic police added that the motorist travelling to and from Malad East Railway Station via Western Express Highway are requested to use the Datta Mandir Road route.

What is The Route of Malad Walkathon?

The event route starts from Sanjay Gandhi Maidan, then the route follows Upper Govind Marg -Sai Dham Mandir- Rani Sati Marg -Kedarmai Road- Daftary Road - Poddar Road - Nivetia Road - Haji BApu Road - Chincholi Phatak - Upper Govind Nagar to Sanjay Gandhi Maidan.

Categories of Run/ Walk In Malad Walkathon

The event includes 10Km run, 5Km walk, 3Km walk, 3Km Saree walk, 3Km/5Km student walk.

When will the event start?

The 10km run will start at 5.15 am, 5Km walk at 6 am, 3 km walk at 6.15 am, 3km saree walk at 6.15 am, while the student 3km and 5km will start at 6.30 am. The cut-off time for all the runs and walks is 7.15 am.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad STP 40% Complete; Seven Sewage Plants To Be Ready By 2028

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad STP 40% Complete; Seven Sewage Plants To Be Ready By 2028

Bombay HC Says Probe To Continue In FIR Against Ultra Lifespace Directors

Bombay HC Says Probe To Continue In FIR Against Ultra Lifespace Directors

IndiGo Unveils New Coimbatore, Chennai, Vadodara Flights As NMIA Set To Begin Operations

IndiGo Unveils New Coimbatore, Chennai, Vadodara Flights As NMIA Set To Begin Operations

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | THESE Roads To...

Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | THESE Roads To...

Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 |...

Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 |...