Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30 | THESE Roads To Remain Closed

Traffic Advisory Issued For Malad Walkathon On November 30

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a traffic advisory for commuters due to the 'Malad Walkathon' organised on Sunday, November 30. This year, the event is set to witness about 5000 to 6000 participants who will be taking part across various categories.

In view of "Malad Walkathon" been

organised on 30/11/2025 where an estimated 5000 to 6000 participants will be taking part in various categories, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 5.00 hrs to

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 28, 2025

The traffic restriction will be in place from 5 am to 8 am on key routes, including Rani Sati Marg, Malkad East Railway station, and Daftary Road, among others. As there is a possibility of vehicle traffic obstructing participants running on the road and causing accidents, temporary traffic restrictions have been implemented.

Which roads will remain closed?

In an official notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police, on November 30, the routes Western Express Highway-Rani Sati Marg-Malad East Railway Station and Western Express Highway - Daftary Road shall remain closed to traffic/ However, the notification added that local residents, emergency vehicles and police vehicles are exempted from this restriction.

Alternate Route To Be Taken

The Traffic police added that the motorist travelling to and from Malad East Railway Station via Western Express Highway are requested to use the Datta Mandir Road route.

What is The Route of Malad Walkathon?

The event route starts from Sanjay Gandhi Maidan, then the route follows Upper Govind Marg -Sai Dham Mandir- Rani Sati Marg -Kedarmai Road- Daftary Road - Poddar Road - Nivetia Road - Haji BApu Road - Chincholi Phatak - Upper Govind Nagar to Sanjay Gandhi Maidan.

Categories of Run/ Walk In Malad Walkathon

The event includes 10Km run, 5Km walk, 3Km walk, 3Km Saree walk, 3Km/5Km student walk.

When will the event start?

The 10km run will start at 5.15 am, 5Km walk at 6 am, 3 km walk at 6.15 am, 3km saree walk at 6.15 am, while the student 3km and 5km will start at 6.30 am. The cut-off time for all the runs and walks is 7.15 am.

